Get 100GB of data with this impressive Google Pixel 3 Black Friday deal

Since its release (only a few weeks ago), the Google Pixel 3 has seen a surprising abundance of great deals. That's obviously thanksto this Black Friday period, and we think it will be hard to top this one that Carphone Warehouse has just released.

For just £36 a month and an upfront fee of £29.99 you can get a Google Pixel 3 with a massive 100GB of data. That's an absolutely huge amount and we would be amazed if you managed to go over that on a monthly basis.

This super cheap Google Pixel 3 deal in full:

Google Pixel 3 from Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £29.99 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

That's right, 100GB of data! Good luck getting through all that. The Pixel 3 has been one of the best phones of 2018 (See why below) and for just £36 a month with very little upfront cost this is a great all around deal and definitely the best Pixel 3 deal we've seen with this kind of monthly data allowance. Total cost over two years is £893.99

What stands out about the Google Pixel 3?

There is one thing that is absolutely synonymous with the Google Pixel 3 and that is camera quality. Both the Pixel 2 and 3 have had some of the best cameras ever found in phones and you will struggle to find a better camera phone.

The Pixel 3 also has a stylish OLED screen, a competitive battery and dual front speakers for a powerful booming sound. An overall great device, with an incredible camera and an impressive data limit to back it.