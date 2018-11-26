Forget the rest - this is the best value Huawei P20 Pro deal this Cyber Monday

Apple and Samsung have held all the glory this Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend - all of the most talked about deals have been on phones from the 'Big Two' manufacturers. But there's another phone we should be talking about, the Huawei P20 Pro and this incredible deal on it.

For just £75 upfront and £28 a month you can get this 40GB of data Huawei P20 Pro - that is an absolute bargain, especially for a device TechRadar voted the best smartphone of 2018. Although it isn't quite the 100GB of data you get with a lot of other deals this Cyber Monday, 40GB should still be more than enough for you unless you're planning on watching Netflix away from the Wi-Fi for hours on end every day.

And it gets even better still when you apply our EXCLUSIVE 10OFF voucher code. That knocks an extra tenner off the upfront cost, bringing it down to £737 for the two year term - more than £60 less than the usual RRP for this brilliant Huawei handset.

If you are particularly determined when it comes to getting the best price there is another great P20 Pro deal. It works out at an effective £28 a month with no upfront costs and 100GB of data. But, there is a catch. To get the price down to this you have to collect £192 worth of cashback by redemption. This means getting in contact with the provider every couple of months to claim back the sum in five instalments. For the truly determined this could be a great bargain and brings the total two year cost under the £700-mark.

This Huawei P20 Pro Cyber Monday deal in full:

Huawei P20 Pro from Mobiles.co.uk | Vodafone | £65 upfront (with 10OFF code) | 40GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

The best Huawei P20 Pro deal this Cyber Monday, no question about it. Although you're not getting the 100GB of data that has been popular on contracts over the Black Friday weekend, you are getting 40GB which is still plenty for most! Just £65 upfront cost and £28 monthly payments . Total cost over two years is £737

