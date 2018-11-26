Don't miss out on this humongous 100GB Galaxy Note 9 deal for Cyber Monday

I think we can all agree that Samsung's largest device - the Galaxy Note 9 - is pretty expensive. Not quite iPhone XS Max territory, granted, but it's definitely up there. So if you were hoping to save a bit of money on the Note 9 this week then we have the absolute best deal for you courtesy of Cyber Monday.

So what is this great deal? Mobile Phones Direct is offering a massive 100GB of data with no upfront costs and only £36 a month, not to mention £40 automatic cashback to sweeten the deal. That is an all round impressive deal for what is normally such an expensive phone, you really are saving a lot of money here.

You can see this deal in full below or if you're still not sure if the Note 9 is for you then go to the bottom of the page to read about what stands out about this impressive device.

This Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Note 9 deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from Mobile Phones Direct | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36 per month | £40 cashback

This is the absolute best Note 9 deal this Cyber Monday. £40 automatic cashback sweetens the deal, and it gets even tastier...you can go for a £156 cashback instead bringing the total two year cost down towards £700, but you have to redeem it in five instalments over the course of the contract. Total cost over two years is £824 (after cashback)

What stands out about the Samsung Note 9?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is Samsung's biggest device to date. With a massive 6.4-inch Infinity Display, you might struggle to hold the phone sometimes, but it really is beautiful.

With that massive size you are getting the very best features. The Note 9 has one of the best battery's of any phone out right now, a superb low light camera and a hefty amount of storage - not to mention a powerful processor to push all these features.