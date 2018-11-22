Dell XPS 13 gets massive £410 Black Friday price cut

Dell has just unveiled one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen so far, knocking a huge £410 off the price of its brilliant Dell XPS 13 laptop.

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops money can buy, so Dell knocking so much off the asking price for the most recent version makes this a really tempting offer.

It's for a powerful configuration as well, with an 8th-gen Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, and for the first time it's now under £1,000.

This deal is live now, and lasts until Cyber Monday (November 26). However, at this price we don't know how long stocks will last, so we'd suggest moving quickly if you're interested.

Dell XPS 13 2018 £1,379 £969 at Dell

This amazing deal takes £410 off the price of a Dell XPS 13 with an 8th-generation Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a QHD+ (3200 x 1800) display. This deal expires on Monday November 26.View Deal