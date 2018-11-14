Currys is offering big Black Friday savings on gaming laptops

Currys has unleashed its early Black Friday deals, and nestled amongst the usual array of mid-range and budget laptops, the retailer has brought some impressive price cuts to a number of gaming laptops.

You might not think of Currys as the first place to buy a gaming laptop from, but there's some excellent deals to be had here, with £100s taken from big name brands such as Acer, MSI and Asus.

Having that kind of money cut from the price means you've got more cash to spend on important things, such as the games you'll be playing on these laptops. We've gone through Curry's early Black Friday deals and have picked out the deals that have seriously impressed us.

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals from Currys so far

Acer Predator Helios 300 £1,299.99 £1,199 at Currys

Save £100 off this gorgeously-designed gaming laptop from Acer, which packs an 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card and a 144Hz 1080p display.

View Deal

MSI GF62 15.6-inch gaming laptop £999.99 £799 at Currys

This deal knocks £200 off the asking price of this decent gaming laptop. Comes with an 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD. The graphics card (a GTX 1050 Ti) isn't the most powerful, but it'll handle modern games at medium to high settings.

View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GL703GS £1,999.99 £1,869 at Currys

This is a seriously impressive gaming laptop from the experts at Asus, with an 8th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 512GB SSD, 144Hz screen and a beefy Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB graphics card. It's pricey, but Currys has knocked £130 off.

View Deal

Asus ROG Strix £1,599.99 £1,499 at Currys

Here's another brilliant Asus gaming laptop. It's not as powerful (you get a GTX 1060 6GB graphics card, and the screen isn't a high refresh rate model), but it's perfectly capable of modern gaming, and it's more affordable too, especially with this £100 price cut.

View Deal

MSI Raider RGB GE63 £1,899.99 £1,799 at Currys

This is another high-end gaming laptop that's had a price reduction. For £100 less than usual, you get an 8th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB hard drive, 256GB SSD and a GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card. At 15.6 inches this is a more portable powerhouse.

View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus GX501GI £2,799 £2,699 at Currys

The ROG Zephyrus is one of the best gaming laptops ever made, packing a huge amount of power (including a Core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 1080 8GB graphics card) into a seriously slim design. This is a very premium laptop with a price to match, but Currys has knocked £100 off.

View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 £749.99 £649 at Currys

This brilliant affordable gaming laptop strikes a good balance between price and power, with an 8th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB hard drive and GTX 1050 4GB graphics card. It's enough to play modern games at medium settings, and has had a £100.99 price cut.

View Deal