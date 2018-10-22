Currys Black Friday and Cyber Monday: what to expect this year

Currys offers deals year-round on laptops, tablets and printers, but its Black Friday and Cyber Monday offerings are something special. The retailer claims its site had over half a million visitors before 6am last year, and has a history of offering huge discounts across its product categories, including laptops, TVs and games consoles.

Currys also tends to offer some great deals on audio kit, including top-end headphones and smart speakers from names like Sonos, Sony and Sennheiser.

Currys' Price Match Promise makes it particularly worth checking out on Black Friday, and even applies to special voucher offers. Last year it only matched the prices of fellow high street retailers like John Lewis and Argos, but for 2018 it's vowed to match prices on Amazon as well.

How to get the best deals at Currys this Black Friday

Black Friday 2018 is November 23 this year, with Cyber Monday 2018 taking place three days later on November 26, but in past years, Currys has stretched out the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period with its own 'Black Tag' event.

Currys usually releases its first round of deals at 12am on the morning of Black Friday, with great offers available throughout the whole weekend to Cyber Monday and into the following week.

In addition to the deals listed on its site, Currys might offer some bonus discounts using voucher codes. It's well worth keeping an eye out for these, because they can get you some Black Friday bargains that most shoppers won't know about.

Currys has put together its own Black Friday shopping guide, with such handy hints as "tucking into a couple of treats" and listening to "calming Chinese music", but keeping an eye on this page is a better idea for finding the best deals.

If you can't wait until Black Friday, Currys also offers discounts on tech throughout the year, including special deals on selected items and time-limited voucher codes. See what deals are available right now.

5 best Black Friday deals at Currys last year

Microsoft Surface Pro + Typecover - was £799 (usually £1,099)

Last Black Friday, this was the latest Microsoft Surface Pro with Intel Core i5 CPU, 128GB SSD and an included Typecover. Currys offered a great discount using a special voucher code, and we didn't see a better deal on this superb 2-in-1 laptop.

Microsoft Xbox One S bundle - was £169.99 (usually £299.99)

Currys was one of the best places to find deals on console bundles last Black Friday, with huge savings on Xbox One S and PS4 Pro packages. If you moved quickly, you could snap up a console and three games for well under £200.

Fitbit Ionic smartwatch - was £249.99 (usually £299.99)

Fitbit's first foray into smartwatch territory, the Fitbit Iconic is water resistant, has health and fitness tracking with a heart rate monitor and GPS, and boasts four days' battery life. Currys knocked a mighty £50 off the price for Black Friday last year.

JBL Xtreme Bluetooth speaker - was £149.99 (usually £249.99)

This excellent Bluetooth speaker offers 12 hours of battery life and a built-in mic for taking your calls. Currys knocked £100 off the price last year and we've got our fingers crossed for a discount on its successor, the Xtreme 2, for Black Friday 2018.

Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker - was £149 (usually £180)

This was the best price we saw for this superb Sonos speaker last year. It uses your home Wi-Fi network to offer superb sound anywhere, and can be controlled using the Sonos app on your desktop or phone.

5 best deals predictions for 2018

Lenovo Yoga laptops

Last year Currys offered some great discounts on Lenovo's superb 2-in-1 devices, and there have been several new releases since then. The impressive Yoga 730 will only be four months old, but we wouldn't rule out a significant price cut.

TVs galore

Currys offered some of last year's best TV deals, with hundreds of pounds off huge curved screens from brands including Samsung, LG and Sony. If you're in the market for a new set, we expect to see great discounts on 50-inch and larger models.

Audiophile headphones

Sony and Sennheiser were just two of the premium audio brands that saw great price cuts last Black Friday. Currys offered some bargains on in-ear headphones too, but its deals on over-ear noise-cancelling cans were most impressive.

The smartest speakers

The Sonos One is a rare beast – a wireless smart speaker for music lovers, with amazing sound quality and Amazon Alexa built in. Currys cut the price of another Sonos speaker last year, so we're hoping this little beauty will see a discount for 2018.

Dyson vacuums

We're hoping to really clean up this Black Friday, with some excellent deals on Dyson cleaners and fans. Lots of retailers cut the price of bagless vacuums in 2017, but Currys offered some of the lowest prices around.



Reasons to choose or avoid Currys

The Price Match Promise makes Currys a tempting prospect for savvy shoppers this Black Friday, but there are plenty of other reasons to check it out.

Currys offers flexible credit for orders over £99, so you can take advantage of a great Black Friday deal and pay later over the term that suits you. As with any credit agreement, make sure you check out the full terms and conditions, and you'll need to sign up and get your credit limit pre-approved before the big day.

There's also a trade-in program, which lets you donate phones, laptops, smart watches and tablets in exchange for a e-gift card. You can get a provisional estimate online, but you'll have to take your device into a Currys store to have it valued and make the exchange, so it's best to do this as soon as possible so you'll have your voucher ready to spend when the deals arrive.

