Buy a Fire TV Stick and get a free Echo Dot

Amazon's big Black Friday sale has officially begun. Starting today, Amazon is offering thousands of Black Friday deals on smart home devices, headphones, kitchen gadgets, toys, TVs and more.



Right now Amazon is offering the Fire TV Stick and second-generation Echo Dot for 50% off. That's one of the best Black Friday device deals we've seen so far.

Fire TV Stick bundle with Echo Dot (2nd Gen) $79.98 $39.98 at Amazon

For only $39.98 you can purchase a Fire TV Stick and an Echo Dot at Amazon. Both the Fire TV Stick and the Echo Dot cost $40 on their own, so with this deal, you're getting one for free.View Deal

If you don't have time to search through Amazon to find the best Black Friday deals, then fear not. We've rounded up our top five Black Friday sales that we've seen today.

Top Amazon Deals: Live