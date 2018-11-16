Buy a Fire TV Stick and get a free Echo Dot

Amazon's big Black Friday sale has officially begun. Starting today, Amazon is offering thousands of Black Friday deals on smart home devices, headphones, kitchen gadgets, toys, TVs and more.
Right now Amazon is offering the Fire TV Stick and second-generation Echo Dot for 50% off. That's one of the best Black Friday device deals we've seen so far.
Fire TV Stick bundle with Echo Dot (2nd Gen)
$79.98 $39.98 at Amazon
For only $39.98 you can purchase a Fire TV Stick and an Echo Dot at Amazon. Both the Fire TV Stick and the Echo Dot cost $40 on their own, so with this deal, you're getting one for free.View Deal
If you don't have time to search through Amazon to find the best Black Friday deals, then fear not. We've rounded up our top five Black Friday sales that we've seen today.
Top Amazon Deals: Live
Sony Extra Bass Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones
$249.99 $113 at Amazon
Amazon has the Sony XB950N1 Wireless Headphones for $113. That's 50% off and and the best price we've seen for these noise canceling headphones.View Deal
Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Maker + Aeroccino Milk Frother
$220.99 $199.99 at Amazon
This Nespresso bundle is $100 off today at Amazon. The Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso includes an Aeroccino Milk Frother and would make an excellent Christmas gift. View Deal
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for PlayStation 4
$59.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is on sale for $39.99. That's 33% off and the lowest price it's been all year.View Deal
TCL 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV
$499.99 $319.99 at Amazon
The TCL 43S517 4K Ultra HD TV is on sale for $319.99 ($180 off). That's the lowest price we've seen for this Roku enabled Smart TV. View Deal