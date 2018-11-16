BT Broadband's Black Friday deals are here - free activation and up to £140 pre-paid Mastercard

It may be one week until Black Friday 2018 is finally here, but BT has already announced its Black Friday internet offers.

Sign up to BT broadband by midnight on Cyber Monday (November 26) and get a hefty Reward Card (basically a pre-paid Mastercard worth up to £140) and free activation. Splendid.

Our top pick is BT's Superfast 1 fibre broadband deal. It costs £29.99 per month, but you get a whopping £120 pre-paid Mastercard and the only thing you'll pay at the outset is £9.99 to cover the delivery of your new router. You also get free calls to UK landlines at the weekend.

Want something even faster? Then £39.99 per month bags you rapid 67Mb average speeds (so downloads of over 8MB per second) and a monumental £140 pre-paid Mastercard. But if that's all a little pricey for you - or if you're one of the unlucky folk that can't get fibre broadband - then standard 10Mb ADSL costs a mere £24.99 and a Reward Card worth £70.

BT Black Friday fibre broadband deals in full:

BT Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £29.99pm + £120 Reward Card

The rapid speed of BT's best value fibre broadband package equates to roughly 6.25MB per second. That means super fast downloads and silky streaming. When all's said and done, this is our favourite of BT's broadband deals and it's even better for Black Friday.

BT Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | 67Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £39.99pm + £140 Reward Card

An extra tenner a month lets you really ramp up the broadband speed to a rapid 8MB+ per second. Ideal if you have loads of people in your household all trying to use the internet at once or if you stream a lot of 4K content. You immediately shave £140 off the price with BT's most benevolent Reward Card.

BT Black Friday ADSL broadband deal:

BT Broadband | 18 months | Up to 10Mb | Weekend calls | £19.99 for activation and delivery | £24.99pm + £70 Reward Card

This is the least you can pay to get BT broadband. Anything under the £25 per month-mark is a-OK by us. As if the price wasn't attractive enough, you also get that lovely little Mastercard making the effective monthly spend around £21.

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that you can use anywhere that accepts Mastercard. In short, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants around the world, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend, spend, spend.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.