Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S9 deals 2018: get the best price in the US

Are you in the market for a powerful smartphone that won't break the bank? Most of the year's phones have been announced already, and with Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching, now is the best time to start looking for deals.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is a great flagship phone that's expected to see price drops ahead of the release of the S10 next spring. We saw discounts on the S8 around this time last year for the same reason, so we expect similar deals this Black Friday season.

What will those Galaxy S9 deals look like? We anticipate they will range from reduced price handsets to bundles that save you money on contracts. Read on to see our predictions as well as the best time to buy during this Black Friday season.

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday falls on November 23 this year, the day after Thanksgiving, with Cyber Monday following closely behind on November 26.

Keep in mind that the bargain period doesn't just cover that late-November weekend: deals may appear in the days and weeks beforehand, so keep checking back on this page.

How can I get the best Black Friday Samsung Galaxy S9 deals?

The options should be many and varied. You can expect deals to be plentiful on a Samsung Galaxy S9 unlocked handset itself with many more on contract options as well.

That might all sound a bit overwhelming...where do you start? Don't worry as TechRadar will lay it all out for you on this very page. be sure to bookmark it, as we'll be telling you the best deals as and when they become available.

What should I expect to pay for Galaxy S9 deals this Black Friday?

Since this is the first time the Galaxy S9 has been on sale for a Black Friday, we can look at how the S8 behaved last year to anticipate how prices will drop. We found an Amazon deal that knocked $150 off the sticker price, which amounted to 20% off a phone that had launched just seven months earlier:

Was $150 not enough? Howbout this $200 discount offer from Newegg?

But the landscape is a little bit different with the S9, as prices have already dipped this year. A handful of very particular deals are already selling the Galaxy S9 for even cheaper than that price above, and Samsung itself is already directly selling unlocked baseline versions of the phone for $619.

But that doesn't mean you can forget S9 bargains around Black Friday - we think they'll come even lower. Contract prices haven't gone down much at all since the phone launched, so we may see more enticing deals from carriers, including more favorable rates for trading in old phones.

What about other mobile phone deals?

While the Samsung Galaxy S9 is a flagship handset with that Infinity Display, which is a stylish and expansive look most other phones can't compete with, they all have their own advantages and quirks.

Apple fans have the iPhone X and iPhone 8, which should be heavily reduced, especially since Apple doesn't even sell the former anymore. The brand-new iPhone XS, XS Max and XR may not see any reductions, but we'll see if Apple smiles on consumers with some token discounts.

For Android, Huawei is making waves with stunning camera toting handsets that offer huge specs for decent prices in the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro. Google's new Pixel 3 offers a great way to get the latest Android updates in a handset with an impressive AI camera. But those phones might be a bit too new to see significant reductions.

If you want to compare across the whole smartphone landscape, here are all the best phone deals right now.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

