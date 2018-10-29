Black Friday phone deals in Australia: get the cheapest smartphone prices in 2018

Even though it’s still a relatively new concept in Australia, Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become synonymous with finding the cheapest prices on a whole load of stuff, consumer tech included.

And there isn’t long to wait for Black Friday – the countdown is now well and truly below the one-month mark. So now is a good time to figure out if you’d like to get yourself a new smartphone.

And while Black Friday falls on November 23 this year, you won’t have to wait until the day to score a bargain on a top handset. Retailers begin offering deals about a week in advance, albeit the biggest discounts could land only on the day. The sale will continue through the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday (November 26), and for a few days after. So if you miss out on early on in the sale, there’s no need to fret.

We’ll have the details of all the best smartphone deals in Australia listed right here, updated as the sale goes on.

How to get the best phone deals on Black Friday / Cyber Monday

If you’re sure you want a new smartphone, there are a few guidelines you could follow when it comes to hunting down the best bargains during the Black Friday sale.

Firstly, and most importantly, do your research. Make sure you you’ve scanned a number of retailers before hitting the ‘buy’ button. That way you’re sure to snag the lowest price on the handset of your choice, while also making sure you don’t regret the purchase instead of rejoicing.

Secondly, you should consider setting yourself a budget – it’s the responsible thing to do. Only you know how much money you’re able to part with; and once you’ve decided, stick with that number.

Next, decide which handset (or handsets) you’d like that fits your budget. If you can’t decide, we’re here to help. We’ve got a round-up of the best smartphones in Australia , which is constantly updated as new handsets hit shelves. Patience and research is key to you finding the right model and the right generation that suits your needs.

Lastly, before Black Friday kicks off, make sure you’ve gotten an idea of the actual retail value of the handset of choice. Check manufacturer websites (Apple, Samsung, Google, etc) as well as big retailers like JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman. This gives you a better picture of how much you’re going to save when Black Friday finally arrives.

If you’re short on time and patience, we’ve got your back – we’ll keep our finger on the pulse of all things Black Friday and filter all the best smartphones deals and list them right here. So be sure to check in when the offers begin to roll in.

Best Black Friday phone deals predictions for 2018

There’s a couple of things you need to keep in mind when it comes to Black Friday smartphone deals. Firstly, you’re more likely to see price cuts on Android handsets than on iPhones. That’s how it’s been in the past and Apple is usually rather reluctant to offer discounts on its products. That said, Apple has discontinued last year’s headline-grabbing iPhone X , meaning you may find select retailers offering great bargains on the tenth anniversary handset to get rid of old stock.

Secondly, this year’s latest flagships (especially those that were announced recently), may not find their way into the bargain catalogues. Instead, you’ll find plenty of savings on the handsets they’re replacing. For example, the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were announced early in October, and are unlikely to be discounted. However, you’re likely to find significant price drops on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL .

Unlike in the US and the UK, Australian carriers don’t typically offer discounts on the monthly payments of contract plans. So if you weren’t too keen on buying the phone outright, you could be out of luck on that count.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best Black Friday deals

Shopping during Black Friday can be rather intimidating, not to mention time consuming. So we’ll do the hard work for you (after fortifying ourselves on copious amounts of caffeine).

We’ll scour all the retailers and manufacturers, and handpick only the best offers right here so you can see every single offer in the one place.