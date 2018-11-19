Black Friday deals radar 2018: the best UK tech deals so far from Amazon, Argos, John Lewis and more

Black Friday is coming this Friday and in many cases the best deals are already available online.

There's so much noise on Black Friday that many retailers choose to run their best offers over the whole week rather than just on one day, so while in many cases you'd be better off waiting until Black Friday, there are plenty of deals you can pick up with confidence right now!

It's our mission to help you spot the good deals and get the best gear at the best prices so stick with us this week!

Black Friday so far

Argos is running a Lenovo laptop for just £119, which is a discount of 33%. It's also got a 49-inch LG 4K TV with HDR for just £379. It's also got the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner front and centre at £349.99 and the Fitbit Blaze smart watch for £109.99.

Amazon UK is running new deals every day this week and has already gone live with deals on its own devices. You can get the Fire TV Stick for just £24.99 and the Amazon Echo speaker for just £54.99. We actually wouldn't be surprised if those prices came down a little bit more on Friday but even at those prices they're cracking deals.

Meanwhile, John Lewis went live this morning with its Black Friday Event. It's selling the Samsung Galaxy S9 for a cheapest ever price of just £599 which is a great price for one of the world's best ever Android phones.

Currys always goes big on Black Friday and is a great place to buy a new TV or laptop. It's also the source of some of the best deals out there on home appliances. We'd definitely wait for Black Friday with Currys though, it's very good at tempting people in with great deals in the run-up to Black Friday but on the day there are always better deals.

A great alternative to Currys for Black Friday deals on tech and home appliances is AO.com. AO has got a huge range of products and while some deals are just price matches, and others aren't even as cheap as you'll find elsewhere, many of the deals are market leading.

If you're after a new phone, then you won't find a better site than Mobiles.co.uk - it always has the cheapest phone deals and is currently running some truly amazing phone deals (see below for those).

The best Black Friday deals so far:

Samsung Galaxy S9 | £84.99 £69.99 upfront with OMD15 code | 4GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £23pm

This is THE Samsung Galaxy S9 deal for Black Friday, and it comes to you courtesy of the deal masters at Mobiles.co.uk and the Vodafone network. To buy the S9 on its own costs £599 at the moment - but with this deal you get the phone AND a 4GB phone deal for just £621.99. So you're effectively getting two years of 4GB and unlimited calls and texts for just £22.99 in total. That's 96p per month! Total cost over 24 months £621.99

EXCLUSIVE Samsung Galaxy S9 at Mobiles.co.uk | EE | £70 £50 upfront with TECH20 code | 9GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | £28pm

We know, we know - EE is the fastest 4G UK network and you won't settle for anything less. Well, you don't have to. It may be a fiver more a month than the Voda deal, but use our TECH20 discount code and the upfront spend is exactly half while the data allowance is more than doubled. Total cost over 24 months £722

1TB Xbox One S | Forza Horizon 4 | £239.99 at Amazon

This 1TB Xbox One S deal comes with a download code for Forza Horizon 4, the latest entry in the hit open-world racing franchise. this time we're swapping the lush jungles, beaches and sunshine of Australia for... Scotland. Prepare for rain.

Toshiba 65U6863DB LED 4K HDR Smart TV: £779 now £599 at John Lewis

There's a £180 saving to be had on this huge 65-inch smart TV which includes Freeview HD and Freeview Play. You'll find this price tagged as a Black Friday deal elsewhere, but there's a five year guarantee bonus here.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) £49.99 £24.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Just about 50% off this powerful little smart speaker makes for a pretty good deal in our books - with the intelligence of Amazon Alexa, far field voice recognition, and the ability to control your smart home, the Echo Dot is mightier than it looks.

Amazon Fire 7: £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest tablet is now even cheaper thanks to this Black Friday deal chopping £20 off the asking price. It's great as an inexpensive tablet for web browsing and emails.

Sky TV | FREE 43-inch 4K TV | Sky Entertainment, Sky Cinema, Netflix, Box Sets £65 £55 a month at Sky (18 month contract)

A free 4K TV always catches our eye, but Sky has also knocked £10 off the monthly fee, saving you a further £180 off the contract price. There are a few one-off fees to get all set up - the roomy 2TB Sky Q box and its powerful 4K broadcasting skills costs £75 to set up and there's a £9.95 delivery fee, too. Your new FREE 4K TV will be delivered to you within 40 working days.

EXCLUSIVE Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £9.99 per month

This one's just for you, dear TechRadar reader. We've never seen broadband bills for less than a tenner a month - it's an absolute cracker of a Black Friday deal. But there are only 500 to claim, so you'd better get in quick if you want it.

BT Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 router delivery | £29.99pm + £120 Reward Card

The rapid speed of BT's best value fibre broadband package equates to roughly 6.25MB per second. That means super fast downloads and silky streaming. When all's said and done, this is our favourite of BT's broadband deals and it's even better for Black Friday.

Sky Sports 9-month pass £306 £179 at Now TV

Fancy saving a huge £127 on access to every Sky Sports channel without tying yourself down to a multi-year deal? Then this is the ultimate Black Friday Now TV deal and you can order it right now. This'll see you straight through for the rest of the footy season and you'll get to see those England matches that aren't on regular TV. Naturally you're also getting the exclusive coverage for cricket, golf, F1 and a lot more besides.

Sky Cinema / Entertainment 12-month pass £215 £99 at Now TV

That's the best deal we've ever seen and better than half price for a whole year of access to Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment and its excellent selection of channels, box sets and movies that gets bigger every day.

Google home Mini £49.99 £29 at Argos

Argos has all three main colours while some stores don't stock the coral option. The Google Home Mini is an excellent addition to any home, especially if you're heading into smart home territory with coloured smart bulbs, smart thermostats and camera-sporting doorbells. Plus the voice-activated assistant has all the smarts and syncs up nicely with your existing Google account if you have one already.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 £249 £134.99 at Amazon.co.uk Premium style and sound at a not-so-premium price, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 are at a particularly attractive price at Amazon, so long as you pick up this snazzy charcoal colour option.

PureVPN | 5 years | 88% off | £60.92

This is a price you just can't miss. PureVPN is offering secure access online and the ability to work around a number of restrictions online associated with IP addresses including country restrictions, bandwidth throttling and so much more. Again, we've converted the default USD price to GBP above.

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps | £49.94 Now £30.34 per month

The scope of Adobe's Creative Cloud All Apps package is dizzying. Those creative essentials Photoshop and Illustrator are in there of course, but you also get another 20+ applications for desktop and mobile - including inDesign, XD, After Effects and Dreamweaver - as well as 100GB of cloud storage.

Google Pixelbook £999 £699 at Currys

This Pixelbook comes loaded with 8GB of RAM, a 128GB hard drive, a quad HD display and an i5 processor. We're surprised to see such a big discount, as we thought the previous best price of £799 would be as good as it got for some time. It's also available to at the BT Shop if this deal sells out.

FIFA 19 | PS4 | £48.53 £34 at Amazon

Pick up the latest addition to the FIFA franchise on PS4 for under £40 at Amazon. Still not the cheapest it could be but, considering FIFA 19 only released in September, we'll take it. This deal expires at midnight on November 29.

FIFA 19 | Xbox One | £46.40 £34 at Amazon

Forza Horizon 4 on Xbox One / PC £42.95 £32.49 at Amazon

One of the most beautiful racing games ever made is now discounted on Amazon. You can play this download code on Xbox One or PC, and it's the cheapest we've seen the game so far.

Honor Play: £279 now £249

The Honor Play is already included in the Black Friday deals section of AO.com and Amazon, for the same price as it's currently discounted at John Lewis. Don't be surprised if this suddenly becomes a Black Friday deal on John Lewis as well.

Huawei P Smart: £229 now £149

Like the deal above, the Huawei P Smart is this price on a number of other sites under a 'Black Friday' banner - with £30 off, the low-cost P Smart is a great value buy, plus there's a two year guarantee at John Lewis.