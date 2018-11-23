Black Friday deal makes this the cheapest ever full-frame mirrorless camera kit

Sony started its mirrorless range relatively early, which has helped it to gain a strong footing in the market. And lucky for us, that’s also given us a good handful of opportunities to pick up an older model on the cheap whenever Black Friday comes around.

The A7, the original full-frame mirrorless camera that arrived long before Canon and Nikon’s joined in with the fun, has typically been the camera to watch, but this year it arrives with a never-before-seen price crash on Amazon’s site.

Prior to today the camera was retailing at £875.24 with its 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 FE OSS kit lens, but that’s now dropped by over £216 to just £659. That’s not bad for a full-frame camera of any kind, let alone one that comes with a lens – but it gets better.

We spotted that Sony is offering £150 cashback on this kit right now, which, subject to a successful claim, would bring its final price down to a remarkable £509.

While admittedly outgun by its newer A7 II and A7 III siblings in a few areas, the A7 is still a very well specified camera. The 24.3MP sensor resolution, for example, is still on the same level as many full-frame cameras released today, balancing decent resolution with modest file sizes, and as it doesn’t have an optical low-pass filter you get all the goodness from whatever lenses you use.

On that subject, the lens mount is the same as those on newer Sony models, which means that you can use precisely the same optics, from the company’s ZEISS-branded options through to lustworthy Art-series optics that Sigma has recently made available for the series.

Its 3in LCD screen has a respectable 1.23-million dot resolution and it tilts to let you shoot from awkward angles, while the electronic viewfinder allows you to see what you’re doing in a range of lighting conditions where an optical viewfinder may not. Full HD video up to 60fps and Wi-Fi with NFC round off the spec sheet nicely, and all of this is wrapped up in a rugged magnesium alloy body, which is miles ahead of the polycarbonate casings that pretty much any other camera at this level offers.

More great Sony camera deals

The A6300 is cheaper and more compact than the A7, although the model on offer comes with the 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS Power Zoom lens rather than the ZEISS optic shown above

If your budget doesn’t stretch that far, or you’re looking for something a little more compact, another of Sony’s deals might suit you better. The A6300, which was also being sold on Amazon's UK site at £849 yesterday with its 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS Power Zoom kit lens, is now down to just £599, although a further £200 cashback brings its final price down to £399. That’s not bad considering that it was originally released onto the market for around three times that figure.

While the A6300 might not pack a full-frame sensor, it’s a powerful camera nonetheless. It boasts a 24.2MP APS-C sensor with copper wiring for better readout speeds and noise performance, and shoots images at up to 11fps and videos to 4K resolution. The sensor is also equipped with 425 phase-detection AF points spread across the frame to help keep track of moving subjects, and with a high-quality electronic viewfinder, magnesium alloy construction, wireless connectivity and Sony’s popular Eye AF option on top of all this, is should be clear you're getting a whole lot of camera for a very reasonable sum.

These deals will likely disappear very quickly but make sure to give the cashback T&Cs a read before you take the plunge.

Want to see what else is currently a steal? Whether it's a new camera or lens you're after, keep an eye on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday camera deals page for all the best bargains.