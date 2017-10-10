10 cameras deals to look out for on Black Friday 2017

Buying a new camera is always an exciting moment. Whether you’re simply upgrading or looking for a back-up or alternative option, a new camera can invigorate your photography and inspire you to get out shooting. And, equally importantly, you'll enjoy new features and the latest technology.

With a swathe of exciting camera releases over the summer, and more anticipated, there are undoubtedly going to be some fantastic offers on superseded camera models in the run-up to Christmas. And in particular, from kit bundles to body-only deals, the savvy buyer can expect to find some incredible Black Friday deals (that's our UK page, but you can grab some bargains from our Australian and US Black Friday 2017 deals pages as well).

But it’s not just camera models that have been replaced that you should be keeping your eye on. There are many models that are nearing the end of their product cycle and due for an upgrade, and it’s here too that deals could be found. So here are our predictions for 10 cameras that are worth keeping an eye on this Black Friday.

1. Nikon D3300

Released in early 2014 and superseded by the Nikon D3400, the D3300 is still available, with plenty of stock in-store and online. These days a three-year-old DSLR may feel rather dated, but in terms of image quality and functionality the D3300 remains a compelling option that performs well.

This entry-level DSLR is compact and lightweight, and features a 24.2MP APS-C sensor. With a continuous shooting speed of 5fps, 11 autofocus points and Full HD video, this is a great DSLR with lots of potential for attractive price reductions.

1. Nikon D3300

2. Nikon D3400

The Nikon D3400 is the most recent model in Nikon’s entry-level line of DSLRs. At just over a year old it’s likely that we’ll see a replacement model next year, which means there could be some savings to be had this autumn and winter.

Much like the D3300, this camera has a 24.2MP APS-C sensor and boasts a continuous shooting speed of 5fps, 11 autofocus points and Full HD video. The main differences compared with the older model are the omission of a optical low-pass filter, which means sharper images and higher ISO sensitivity, and Nikon SnapBridge for wireless connectivity.

2. Nikon D3400

3. Canon EOS Rebel T6i / EOS 750D

At just under three years old the Canon EOS Rebel T6i (known as the EOS 750D outside the US) has recently been replaced by the EOS Rebel T7i / EOS 800D, and that means prices have fallen since, and are likely to drop further as retailers look to clear their shelves.

The EOS Rebel T6i features a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, and all 19 autofocus points are cross-type for greater accuracy. The continuous shooting speed is 5fps, and video can be shot at Full HD. Aiding both stills and video capture is a 3-inch vari-angle LCD screen.

3. Canon EOS Rebel T6i / EOS 750D

4. Panasonic Lumix ZS100 / Lumix TZ100

If you’re looking for a feature-packed travel camera, the Panasonic Lumix SZ100 (known as the Lumix TZ100 outside the US) certainly won’t disappoint. Launched in early 2016 it’s not particularly new, and with the summer well and truly over it’s much more difficult to market a camera aimed at holidays and travel in the autumn and winter, both of which bode well for a price drop.

This pocket-sized powerhouse features a 1.0-inch 20.1MP sensor for improved image quality over compacts with smaller sensors. There also 10x optical zoom, 4K video recording and Wi-Fi connectivity.

4. Panasonic Lumix ZS100 / Lumix TZ100

5. Sony Alpha A6300

The Sony Alpha A6300 certainly isn’t new, and has already been replaced by the A6500, which means one thing: discount potential. This pint-sized CSC is an absolute speed demon in terms of both shooting speed and AF, and would make a fantastic main or second camera.

The A6300 sports a 24.2MP APS-C sensor, with an incredible 425 densely-packed phase-detection AF points. Continuous shooting is possible up to 11fps, video can be captured at 4K resolution, and whether you’re shooting stills or video, AF is fast and effective.

5. Sony Alpha A6300

6. Sony RX10 III

With the Sony RX10 IV just released we’re sure to see a fall in price in the older RX10 III. And with Black Friday imminent, it’s looking promising that we’ll see some good discounts on this impressive bridge camera.

The Sony RX10 III features a 20.1MP 1.0-inch stacked sensor offering a continuous shooting speed up to 14fps. There’s also a whopping 25x optical zoom with an effective focal range of 24-600mm at f/2.4-4, and much more besides. This is easily one of the most advanced bridge cameras available today.

6. Sony RX10 III

7. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II

The Olympus OM-Ds are some of the most feature-packed mirrorless cameras available, and following the recent launch of the OM-D E-M10 Mark III there will no doubt be some fantastic savings available on the older model in the coming months.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II has a 16MP Micro Four Thirds sensor with 81 contrast-detect AF points, and offers continuous shooting up to 8.5fps. Video recording up to Full HD is available, along with impressive 5-axis sensor-based image stabilization for both video and stills shooting. There’s also a vari-angle LCD screen and 2.36 million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder.

7. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II

8. Fujifilm Instax instant cameras

With the recent launch of the Polaroid OneStep 2, Fujifilm will no doubt want to maintain its dominance in the instant camera market. And this could potentially mean attractive discounts to entice new and existing customers to Fujifilm Instax cameras and instant film.

Fujifilm Instax cameras come in three varieties: Instax Wide, Instax Mini and Instax Square, with the latter being the newest product. Look out for deals on older models, including the Fujifilm Mini 8 and Fujifilm Instax 210.

8. Fujifilm Instax instant cameras

9. GoPro Hero5 Black

GoPro has just announced the Hero6 Black, which means there’s an extremely high possibility of price reductions to be had on the outgoing model.

The GoPro Hero5 was the first GoPro to be waterproof up to 10 metres without the need for a housing. On the back you’ll find a 2-inch touchscreen, while the camera is capable of shooting 12MP stills and 4K video capture at 30fps. Plus there’s voice activation for convenient hands-free control.

9. GoPro Hero5 Black

10. Canon EOS 6D

Following the launch of the Canon EOS 6D Mark II earlier this year, there will be plenty of Canon EOS 6D bodies taking up valuable shelf space, so big discounts this coming Black Friday are looking likely. If you’ve been looking to move up to a full-frame DSLR, now is a great time to do so.

The EOS 6D has a 20.2MP full-frame sensor with 11 AF points that are sensitive down to -3EV. Continuous shooting is possible up to 4.5fps, and you can shoot Full HD video at 30fps and HD video at 60fps. Among many impressive features the 6D offers Wi-Fi connectivity and built-in GPS.

10. Canon EOS 6D