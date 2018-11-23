The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2018

Black Friday 2018 is half way over, but the best deals on electronics have us updating our in-depth list of discounts today through Cyber Monday. Take note that a lot of the deals sell out, so finding an iPad on sale is tricky.

We'll point you in the right direction Black Friday. So many sites promise to give you the best Black Friday deals, but we have a crack team of curators able to tell you where the product that's $50 off at one retailer can be found even cheaper on the web. It may be the difference between saving $50 on Black Friday and saving $150.

It's not all about the price either - not all Black Friday deals are actually deals, and the most money off isn't always the best offer, so we're providing a range of options for you to look through, at different price points, so you can find what you're looking for.

Some of the most popular items this year are 4K TVs above 50 inches, hyper-cheap second screens for a bedroom or kitchen, Airpods, Nintendo Switch bundles and other consoles - plus a few MacBook deals here and there.

To help, we're going to be constantly updating this page to make sure you're getting the best prices for anything you might be looking to bag a deal on.

Our advice today is simple: buy what you have decided you want ahead of time and stick to the budget you set. No matter how much more you think you could get away with spending, there's going to be something to suit your budget, and you can better spend that cash elsewhere.

Most US stores have decent returns policies, so rather than waiting to be disappointed on Cyber Monday you can look up deals now, order up and either cancel or send them back depending on whether something comes up during Cyber Monday's deals.

The best Black Friday deals

The best Black Friday 2018 deals start here, with a sweet deal on Nintendo Switch to start things out. It may be the most popular seller of the year, along with Apple AirPods, PS4 Pro, Xbox One X and the ever-popular Black Friday deal: the Apple iPad.

Best price: Nintendo Switch console $299 $259 at eBay

If you want the Nintendo Switch this holiday season, this is the deal to get. It's $259 from a big retailer, Newegg, and is brand new. It's a good Black Friday 2018 deal in our eyes.

Nearly sold out: iPad 9.7 (2018) - $329 now $249 at Walmart

The iPad that launched this year was already a great deal, and now it's even better thanks to this Walmart Black Friday deal. Warning: this deal keeps coming and going (like every other minute).

Samsung Galaxy S9: $719 now $519 at Amazon

The Galaxy S9 is a bunch of money off through Amazon, which is great for an Android phone that just came out in March. Really top deal worth checking out.

Top-selling: Apple AirPods Black Friday deal $159.99 $154 at Walmart

The best AirPods deal is $5.99 off of the original MSRP. Why such a small discount? It's simply a case of supply and demand. This is the best-selling electronics deal for Black Friday 2018. Get it while you can because it's still selling out.

Cheap laptop: Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11: $199 $129 at Dell

It's really hard to beat this price for a Chromebook with a $70 price cut. It's compact, with a 11.6-inch HD and Intel Celeron CPU and with 16GB of space. It's sold out on Best Buy, but remains a good Black Friday 2018 deal at Dell.

4K HDR: TCL 6 Series 65-inch 4K TV: $969 now $899 at Best Buy

TCL's 6 Series 4K TVs are hands down the best on the market for under $1,000. They offer support for multiple HDR profiles and a great smart TV platform from Roku. Best Buy has the largest model for $899 after a $70 discount.

Just came out: Google Home Hub $149 $99 at Walmart

Google Home Hub just came out for $129, but today it's $99, and Walmart has an extra bonus attached to its rollback price: a $10 of Vudu movie credit when you buy the new Google Home Hub.

Peace of mind: Nest Cam security camera: $199 $129 on Jet

Home security in the smart home world begins with a camera, and the best name is smart home cameras is the Google-owned Nest. They have easy-to-use Nest Cam for $70 off for Black Friday 2018.

Super cheap: Google Home Mini - $49 now $25 at Walmart

If you're after a spot of Google chat in your life for very little money, this Home Mini will do the job for 50% less than previously. Expires November 23

Even cheaper: Echo Dot (3rd gen) $49.99 now $24 at Amazon

The latest version of the Amazon Echo Dot speaker returned to our favorite price by reaching $24. Deals on mini smart speakers don't get better than this.

Best smartwatch: Samsung Galaxy Watch: $329 $259 on Jet

Our favorite watch of 2018 is now cheaper. t has a rotating bezel (for navigating around menus) and four-day battery life. This deal knocks over 20% off the list price (or $70) for the Galaxy Watch in black, though you can also get a discount on the rose gold version.

Top fitness tracker: Fitbit Versa - $199 now $149 at Walmart

This is a deal so good you'll have to add it to your cart to see the $149 price. The slimline design and the range of features impress, and it's a real cut-price alternative to the Apple Watch.

Best drone: DJI Mavic Air + Controller: $799 $649 at Amazon

Our favorite drone is from DJI is cheaper. It has a foldable design that makes it perfectly portable, decent flying time, smart sensors and a load of other features.

Better graphics: PS4 Pro 1TB with Red Dead Redemption: $400 at Best Buy

This PS4 Pro is the closest you'll come to saving money on the powerful mid-generation console - and with a Game of the Year contender to boot, you won't be disappointed.

2D deal: Nintendo 2DS Mario Maker bundle for just $79

Over at Walmart and several other retailers, you can score the Nintendo 2DS console with Mario Maker installed for the same price as the console on its own.

Most powerful: Xbox One X 1TB Console: $499 $399 at Amazon

The Xbox One X is Microsoft's latest and greatest console. Although the PS4 trumps it in console exclusives, the Xbox One X has greater backwards compatibility, 4K and QHD screen support and it's also $100 off ahead of Black Friday.

With a game: Xbox One X (1TB) Fallout 76 bundle: $499 $429 at Amazon

Microsoft's gone and bundled the latest Fallout game with its most powerful console yet for the same price as the console on its own. However, save $70 off that price when you buy through Amazon. (backordered, but delivery by Dec 1)

Nest Learning Thermostat - $249 now $179 at Walmart

The Nest Thermostat is always a popular Black Friday item and Newegg will offer about $60 off this third generation smart thermostat, and that's before potential rebates.

Surface Go: save $50 on both 128GB models at Amazon

Right now, you can grab either variety of the 128GB Surface Go (with 4GB or 8GB of RAM) tablet for a neat 50 bucks off the list price. Of course, those prices do not include the accessories.

Beats Studio3 wireless headphones: $349 $279 on Jet

In the market for fancier headphones? Pick up the Studio3 instead, which adds adaptive noise canceling to the mix for a better listening experience. This deal knocks a respectable $70 off the list price.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: $479 $361.98 at Amazon

The Alienware 25 is an incredibly quick gaming monitor. In our review, the monitor performed well with a sharp Full HD resolution, spectacular color and contrast that was unfortunately marred buy its exorbitant price. Luckily, this discount fixes its one flaw.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet $99.99 , now $69.99

Your kids are worth it, but we know you'd also appreciate saving $30 on a tablet – one they aren't going to break thanks to rubber bumpers. Here's the best deal for a 7-inch tablet.

MacBook Pro (13.3-inch, 2018): $1,799 $1,599 at B&H

Apple's best 13-inch laptop to date is available from B&H Photo for a neat $200 off list price. That includes an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, plus the Apple Touch Bar.

iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum $499 $349 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $150 off the iRobot Roomba 890. That's the lowest price we've seen on this popular robot vacuum cleaner. You can use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

Google WiFi system 3-Pack: $299 now $249 at Amazon

The best mesh WiFi system is cheaper than ever, saving you $50 on the three-pack to that extends your router range to the entire house. It's the gift that keeps on giving.

Console deals

There are big gaming console sales. The problem is that they're often out of stock hours (or even minutes) after they go live. The Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are hardest to find in stock, followed by the PS4 Pro. But keep trying the links below.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2018 deals

Nintendo Switch console $299 $259 at eBay

You're probably not going to find a better price for the Nintendo Switch during Black Friday 2018. It's $40 off, and it's the Neon color.

PS4 Black Friday 2018 deals

Better graphics: PS4 Pro 1TB with Red Dead Redemption: $400 at Best Buy

This PS4 Pro deal is one of the few PS4 deals you'll find online still, and it gives you the newer version of the system with 1TB of storage and the best game you'll play all year, RDR2. Find this PS4 Black Friday deal at Best Buy.

Xbox One Black Friday 2018 deals

Xbox One X (1TB) Fallout 76 bundle: $499 $429 at Amazon

Microsoft's gone and bundled the latest Fallout game with its most powerful console yet for the same price as the console on its own. However, save $70 off that price when you buy through Amazon. (backordered, but get it by Dec 1)

Xbox One X (1TB) NBA 2K19 bundle: $499 $429 at Amazon

Microsoft's gone and bundled the latest NBA game with its most powerful console yet for the same price as the console on its own. However, save $70 off that price when you buy through Amazon.

Video game deals

The actual video games are easier to find in stock and on sale during Black Friday. Madden NFL 19 and a bunch of Ubisoft games are on sale. The PlayStation VR headset with a bunch of controllers and games have seen a price drop.

Super Mario Odyssey: $59.99 $50 at Walmart

Arguably the second-greatest game on the Nintendo Switch to date, Super Mario Odyssey, can be had for the cheapest price we've seen yet on Black Friday.

Super cheap: Madden NFL 19 for Xbox One: $59.99 $29 at Amazon

We're well into football season, of course, and what better time to simulate your favorite match-ups? You can do just that for half off list price when you buy digitally from Amazon now.

Save money: PlayStation Now 12-months code: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Since you're likely to get a bunch of PS4 games this season as gifts, make sure you have the online service required to play them with friends and family, for the cheapest price yet.

Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves & more up to 50% off at Amazon

If you've got a new Xbox One or plan to get one this weekend, stock it up with new games straight from Microsoft at up to half the list price – if you buy digital download codes.

Assassin's Creed, Far Cry 5 & more up to 50% off at Amazon

Ubisoft is running an early Black Friday promotion with Amazon to tout some of its most recent and popular games for PS4, Xbox One and PC for up to 50% off retail prices of digital download codes.

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel: $399 $189 at Amazon

For the Gran Turismo and Wipeout nuts out there, this PlayStation 4 racing wheel is a whopping 53% off the list price. Throw in compatibility with the PC, and you're set.

GTracing Gaming Chair for only $179 – was $299 at Newegg

You should be comfortable when gaming on a PC or console, so we just had to point out this $179 chair that's normally $299. We even got an email from a reader saying thanks for spotlighting this deal (you're welcome).

KEF Porsche Design Noise Cancelling Headphones - $99.99 (was $349.99)

If you're looking for quality headphones under $100, then look no further than the KEF Porsche noise cancelling headphones. Active Noise cancellation can be turned off and on and the battery will last you for up to 50 hours.

Smart home deals

Smart home is the newest and one of the most popular Black Friday deal categories. In 2018, we're seeing smart home security cameras, Dyson vacuums and, of course, smart speakers. It's a battle between Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, with both Echo and Google Home deals. Roomba vacuums have also been popular.

Nest Cam indoor security camera: $199 $129 on Jet

Want to beef up your home security or simply catch a misbehaving pet in the act? This model pipes 1080p footage straight to your smartphone and even shoots in infrared to record in the dark. Get $70 off a Nest indoor camera with this deal, which is live from November 21 to 28.

Dyson V6 Origin cordless vacuum: $199 $159 on Jet

Dyson makes the top vacuum cleaners, according to our editors, and the cordless V6 is among the best. Usually, this brand is pricey, but a rollback price on Jet gives it to for you $40 off today.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) $49.99 now $24 at Amazon

The cheapest price for the Amazon Echo Dot is here today. You can own the Dot for just $24, when it cost $50 a few hours ago. It's a shame if you just bought one. But great for everyone else.

Echo Spot: $129 $89 at Amazon

Amazon is also taking $40 off its smaller Alexa-powered smart screen. It has a cute little screen and is the perfect alarm clock replacement. Get this smart speaker for Black Friday 2018 while it lasts.

Ecovacs Deebot N79S robotic vacuum cleaner $299.99 $149.99

Get the affordable robot vacuum cleaner at an even more affordable price thanks to Amazon's discount. You can even bundle it with an Echo Dot for voice control.

Ecovacs DEEBOT Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum $355.22 $199.99 at Walmart

The M81Pro robot vacuum features a 5-Stage Cleaning System that sweeps, lifts, vacuums, mops and dries in one single pass. This robot vacuum is on sale for $199.99 ($155 off) right now at Walmart.

ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with Built-In Alexa $249 $199 at Amazon

The top-rated Ecobee4 Thermostat is 20% off at Amazon, and that's the lowest price we've seen all year. Not only can you save 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, the smart thermostat also has Alexa built-in so you can adjust the temperature, play music, set a timer all with the command of your voice.

iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum $499 $349 at Amazon

Amazon is offering $150 off the iRobot Roomba 890. That's the lowest price we've seen on this popular robot vacuum cleaner. You can use the iRobot Home app to clean your floors from anywhere. The sensors will even alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring $39.99 $14.99 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the TP-Link Smart Plug for $14.99, and that's the lowest price we've seen all year. The Smart plug allows you to control your household electronic devices with your smartphone. The energy efficient smart plug will also track your devices power consumption in real-time and has weekly and monthly summaries.

VTech VM311 Digital Video Baby Monitor $79.99 $49.99 at Walmart

Baby monitors have gotten a lot more advance in the last decade, and VTech makes one of the best. Even better, you can get a Black Friday discount on their VM311 model today.

DeLonghi Livenza 3-in-1 grill: $98 $75 on Jet

Whether you're cooking meat & veggies or making waffles, this 3-in-1 appliance has three sets of removable plates (grill, griddle, and waffle) to see you through tons of meals. This deal is good from November 21 to 27.

BUNN high-altitude 10-cup coffeemaker: $118 $74 on Jet

Need to make a pot of coffee at high altitudes? The BUNN BX is specifically designed to brew above 4,000 feet, and is part of the company's Speed Brew line that makes a full pot in 3-4 minutes. This short-run deal is good from November 21 to 23.

Blendtec Fit Blender: $299 $249 on Jet

If you're looking for a serious blender to puree your way to a healthier lifestyle, pick up this hefty Blendtec with plenty of options. This deal runs from November 21 to 23.

TV deals

If you don't have a 4KTV, these Black Friday 2018 deals may convince you to own one. We've got cheap TV that come in sizes big and bigger. Online shopping is the best because you don't have to carry home with huge 4KTV sets.

TCL 6 Series 65-inch 4K TV: $70 off

TCL makes some of our favorite cheap TVs, and during Black Friday, its reasonable prices just got even more reasonable. It's finally under $1,000 with a new price of just $899.

Going fast: Vizio D60-F3 4K TV with HDR - $598 now $498

This is a tricky one in terms of a recommendation - one that we've not tested, and the size of the screen for the price rings some alarm bells in terms of overall image quality - although it does have active backlight dimming and Dolby Vision, which is impressive for the price. (In and out of stock by the minute)

Samsung QN55Q6FN 55-inch QLED 4K TV: $1499 now $997.99

QLED technology from Samsung is all about combining great color and strong brightness - this isn't the highest-spec OLED rival from Samsung, but the specs suggest it'll perform well enough for most looking to take a step up in TV quality, especially for the lower price.

Sony 77-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Bravia OLED TV: $17,998 $7,998 at Amazon

The Sony Bravia XBR77A1E may as well be the ultimate 4K OLED TV with a mammoth 77-inch panel and the best image quality in the industry. Unfortunately, this 4K OLED TV often comes at an unreal price, but this $10,000 discount makes it a more approachable purchase.

LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $3,999 $3,196 at Amazon

The LG OLED65E8PUA features one of the thinnest 4K panels on the market. On top of this, the 65-inch TV is equipped with an a9 Intelligent Processor that's designed to process and render rich colors, sharpness and depth to deliver ultimate picture quality. This UHD set is also seeing on of the biggest $803 discounts we've seen this Black Friday season.

LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $2,196 $1,696 at Amazon

The LG OLED55C8PUA is a spectacular 55-inch OLED 4K TV featuring incredible color and contrast at a very reasonable price. Amazon has also taken off $500 to make it an even sweeter value for anyone looking to buy.

Insignia 1080p Smart LED TV (Fire TV Edition): $249 $189 at Amazon

This Full HD Smart TV was already incredibly affordable, but this $60 discount makes it exceedingly cheap. It doesn't have the sharpest picture next to modern 4K sets, but it could be perfect for adding a second or third Internet-connected screen to your home.

Google Chromecast: $35 $25 on Jet

You can pick up one of the cheapest streaming devices for even cheaper on Jet. This deal runs from November 22 to 26.

Fire TV Recast 500GB: $229 $179 at Amazon

The Fire TV Recast might be the perfect set top box as it can both stream and act as a DVR to record those said streams and other media for playback later. The only thing that makes it better is a $50 discount.

Smartwatch deals

Looking for an Apple Watch 4? It's hard to find a good deal for Apple's newest, but you'll find great discounts on the Apple Watch 3. We also like the Samsung Galaxy Watch for its longer battery life and Fitbit. Every Black Friday, Fitbit always does well among consumers. 2018 will be no different.

Samsung Galaxy Watch: $329 $259 on Jet

Our favorite watch of 2018 is now cheaper. t has a rotating bezel (for navigating around menus) and four-day battery life. This deal knocks over 20% off the list price (or $70) for the Galaxy Watch in black, though you can also get a discount on the rose gold version.

Fitbit Versa - $199 now $149 at Walmart

The Fitbit Versa is a pretty decent wearable without a price reduction - so with this drop it's a very good choice. The sl

Audio deals

Headphones and speakers are easy gifts to get, simply because everyone needs at least one of these items. For Black Friday 2018, you can finally get the big name brands like Beats and Bose without paying top dollar.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $299 $239 on Jet

If you're looking for an early deal on headphones, try this pair of Solo3 by Beats, which connect over Bluetooth and boast up to 40 hours of battery life. Pick this deal up to get $60 off the list price.

View Deal

Razer Kraken Pro V2 Headset: $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

Upgrade your gaming audio this Black Friday with a cool $30 off the Kraken Pro V2 headset. It comes with a retractable mic, in-line remote, comfy over-the-ear cushions and a lightweight, flexible design.View Deal

Beats Studio3 wireless headphones: $349 $279 on Jet

In the market for fancier headphones? Pick up the Studio3 instead, which adds adaptive noise canceling to the mix for a better listening experience. This deal knocks a respectable $70 off the list price.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones: $198 $99 at Jet

If you want quality audio during your workouts, try the Beats Powerbeats3 on for size. Connect to your device over Bluetooth and never worry about cords tangling up your exercise routine ever again.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones: $349 $299 on Jet

If you're on the hunt for noise-cancelling headphones for the home or office, Jet has pairs of Bose QuietComfort 35 II with a decent $50-off discount. This is one of the longer-running deals that's good from November 22 until December 1. View Deal

KEF Porsche Design Noise Cancelling Headphones – $349.99 now $99.99

If you're looking for quality headphones under $100, then look no further than the KEF Porsche noise cancelling headphones. Active Noise cancellation can be turned off and on and the battery will last you for up to 50 hours. View Deal

Only 2 left: Sony XB20 speaker: $79.99 now $49.99 at Walmart

This is a speaker we've not spent any time, but is water resistant and if it's anything like others in the XB range you'll get some decent, bassy sound for not much dollar.View Deal

Laptop deals

This is the time of year to buy a new cheap laptop or a gaming laptop. It remains one of the most popular Black Friday deal categories. While iPads are popular, a lot of people can't live without a laptop.

MacBook Pro (Mid 2018) up to $300 off at B&H Photo

This is a great deal for a brand new MacBook Pro. Actually, there are several deals, the best giving you up to $300 off. Whether you're looking for a 15-inch or a 13-inch MacBook, you won't find a better price.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch laptop: $599 $399 at Best Buy

You can get an affordable laptop made even more affordable with this deal. This model includes an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

(Image: © Huawei) Huawei MateBook X Pro: $1,199 $1,099 at Newegg

You can grab TechRadar's best laptop of 2018 for a neat 100 bucks off the list price at Newegg until this Saturday. With a 13.9-inch, high-res screen and a standard fingerprint sensor, it's a nice deal. Use promo code MBLB111918QView Deal

Asus Chromebook C423: $269 $229 at Newegg

This is one of the more modest Chromebook deals, offering a tidy $40 off the list price for a 14-inch HD display backed by a dual-core Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.View Deal

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2: $499 $349 at Samsung

You can get the current Wi-Fi-only version of this Chromebook for a cool 36% – or $150 – off the list price. That's a pro-grade Chromebook for the price of all the rest.View Deal

Asus Chromebook C223: $229 $189 at Newegg

This is the cheapest Chromebook deal we've seen live before Black Friday. With 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage behind an 11.6-inch HD display, this is one of the more luxe models for below 200 bucks.View Deal

Samsung Notebook 7 Spin: $899 $599 at Samsung

One of the latest 2-in-1 laptops from Samsung can be had for a sweet $300 – or 33% – off the list price starting on November 18. That's an Intel Core i5 machine with 256GB of SSD space.View Deal

New deal: Acer Aspire 5: $699 $499 at Newegg

The Acer Aspire 5 is already an affordable laptop designed for users on a budget and now it costs as much as a premium Chromebook with this $130 off deal.View Deal

Dell XPS 15 (2018, GTX): $1,569 $1,399 at Dell

Score the latest version of Dell's ultimate 15-inch laptop with Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics, Intel Core i7 processing, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for a fine $170 off now ahead of Black Friday.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 22 3000: $449 $369 on Walmart

You can have this 21.5-inch all-in-one PC with a full HD display, Intel Pentium processor, 4GB of 2,400MHz RAM and a 1TB hard drive for a cool $90 off the list price.View Deal

HP Pavilion 15.6, Intel Core i5 - $599 at Walmart

If you're looking for a laptop that doesn't bring the added grunt of the HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6, then the 15-CX0056WM is a choice that still offers plenty of spec and a decent amount of RAM too.

View Deal

MSI Infinite A: $1,099 $799 at Newegg

Your next gaming computer just got cheaper a few backs before Black Friday, with $200 instant savings and a $100 mail in rebate.View Deal

New deal: Gigabyte Aero 15X: $2,299 $1,849 at Newegg

Not only is the Gigabyte Aero 15X one of the best well-equipped, thin-and-light gaming laptops on the market, it's also getting a great price discounted by $450 this Black Friday. View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300: $1,299 $999 at Amazon

This gaming laptop deal scores you not only a new Intel Core i7 CPU and GTX 1060 graphics behind a 15.6-inch, 144Hz 1080p display, but a free copy of the new Call of Duty during Black Friday 2018.View Deal

HP Pavilion All-in-One 27: $1,309 $999 at HP

This 27-inch AIO PC comes with everything you need for everyday computing, including a $310 discount to make it even more affordable. Just know that this deal is only good until November 21.View Deal

HP Omen 15T: $999 $749 at HP.com

This sweet gaming laptop deal nets you a 15.6-inch, 1080p display powered by an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics and a 1TB hard drive as well as a copy of the latest Call of Duty.View Deal

Apple iMac 21.5-inch: $1,699 $1,074.93 at Amazon

The Mac Mini might be back, but the most value oriented macOS machine is arguably the 21.5-inch iMac. This particular model we're featuring here is a mid-rang 2018 model equipped with an Intel Core i5 processor, Full HD display and 1TB storage drive. That's pretty much everything you'll need to get through a tough day and it has been heavily discounted by $624.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad (15.6-inch) for just $349 – was $499

You can get a 15-inch laptop with DDR4 memory and lots of storage for a cheap price. This Amazon deal has a Lenovo laptop for $150 off MSRP.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 720S: $1,499 $1,382.20 at Newegg

This deal brings a high-end laptop into the mid-range with a neat $117 discount. That gets you a 13.3-inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and Radeon Vega 10 graphics as well as a 512GB SSD. (Back in stock!)View Deal

Asus ROG Strix GL503GE: $1,039 $769 at Walmart

This stacked gaming laptop – with a 15.6-inch, 1080p display at 120Hz, a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD combo, and Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti graphics – can be had for $270 off the list price.View Deal

Lenovo ideapad 320 15.6-inch Laptop $399 $279 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget laptop, then the Lenovo IdeaPad 330s is a great option. The 15.6-inch Lenovo ideapad offers 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB HDD.View Deal

HP Laptop 15z: $519 $319 at HP.com

This entry-level laptop from HP gets you a 15.6-inch, HD display powered by an AMD A9 processor and a 1TB spinning hard drive for a neat $200 off right now.View Deal

HP Notebook 15: $519 $299 at HP.com

This 15.6-inch laptop comes packing an older Intel Core i3 processor and a 128GB SSD, but it should be a boon for the general user at such a steep discount of $220.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 920 (14-inch): $1,329 $1,029 at Lenovo

Last year's flagship Yoga laptop is still nothing to scoff at, so Lenovo is selling the laptop now for a cool $300 off list price. Not too bad for an Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB of SSD space.View Deal

MSI GT75 Titan: $2,799 $2,199 at Newegg

This monster gaming laptop, with Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics and an Intel Core i7 processor, paired with a 128GB SSD/1TB HDD storage combo behind a 120Hz, FHD display, is now a whopping $600 off.View Deal

Asus VivoBook: $749 $599 at Newegg

This VivoBook might be part of Asus mid-range laptop lineup, but it features some crazy specs including a hexa-core Intel Core i7 processor, discrete Nvidia graphics and a 1TB storage drive. Best of all, it's going for $150 off.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 920 (14-inch): $1,329 $1,029 at Lenovo

Last year's flagship Yoga laptop is still nothing to scoff at, so Lenovo is selling the laptop now for a cool $300 – or 23% – off list price. Not too bad for an Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB of SSD space.View Deal

Dell G3 Gaming 15.6-inch Laptop $999 $699 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop 1500 Series for $699. That's $300 off and the best price we've seen for this laptop. This gaming laptop offers a Core i7-8750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD, and a GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. (Currently out of stock.)View Deal

Dell Inspiron 7000 17 2-in-1: $1,299 $899 at Amazon

Looking for a versatile and powerful laptop? Well look no farther than the Dell Inspiron 7000 17 2-in-1. It's a well equipped 17-inch convertible laptop and one of the best Amazon early Black Friday deals. Don't miss your chance to save $400 on this 2-in-1 laptop.View Deal

Nov. 29: Acer Aspire Z3: $599 $419 at Amazon

Never heard of a portable all-in-one PC? We'll its lot like a jumbo sized tablet powered by full-sized computer parts and a much bigger 17.3-inch screen. You'll also find it at a $180 discount just before Black Friday.View Deal

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop: $1,049 $879 at HP

Save $170 on this entry-level gaming desktop that comes with everything you need to start on your road to esports stardom. Don't miss out on this one because, this deal will expire on November 21st.View Deal

HP Envy Desktop: $1,399 $1,099 at HP

Although it might not look like it, this HP Envy is a mid-range gaming PC equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics. Best of all it comes at an incredibly low price point after a $300 discount.View Deal

Dell XPS Tower: $609 $549 at Dell

This entry-level desktop from Dell comes rocking an 8th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive for a tidy $60 off the list price.View Deal

Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps | $52.99 Now $39.99 per month

The scope of Adobe's Creative Cloud All Apps package is dizzying. Those creative essentials Photoshop and Illustrator are in there of course, but you also get another 20+ applications for desktop and mobile - including inDesign, XD, After Effects and Dreamweaver - as well as 100GB of cloud storage.

View Deal

Component deals

Building a PC and looking for component deals for Black Friday 20189? We have you covered with processor, memory and even VPN deals.

Intel Core i7-9700K: $419 $409 at Newegg

Jump up to one of Intel's latest 8-core mainstream processors with this $10 off deal on the Intel Core i7-9700K. That might not seem like much of a discount, but this processor is practically brand new. (Back in stock!)View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2080 GAMING OC: $869 $749 at Newegg

Nvidia's latest GeForce RTX 2080 has proven to be a powerhouse of a graphics card, beating out its predecessor by a wide margin while introducing new ray tracing and AI-powered features. Newegg is offering one of the first decent discounts we've seen for the new GPU with this $120 off deal.View Deal

Nov. 19: Asus ROG Strix GTX 1070 Ti: $549 $429 at Newegg

This is probably the last time you'll see a deal for the Geforce GTX 1070 Ti, let alone find it on sale. So you definitely don't want to miss out on saving $120 on one of the best graphics cards. View Deal

Adata XPG SX8200 NVMe SSD: $239 $199 at Amazon

The Adata XPG SX8200 NVMe SSD is surprisingly affordable for being of the fastest operating drives on the market and you can pay even less for it with this $40 discount.View Deal

WD Blue SSD 1TB: $189 $134.99 at Amazon

The WD Blue is one of the more affordable solid-state drives you can buy. After a $50 discount, you won't find a cheaper 1TB SSD this Black Friday season.View Deal

Corsair CX Series CX500: $69 $19.99 at Newegg

This is by far the cheapest power supply we've seen this Black Friday thanks to $25 in instant savings and another $24 off after rebate.

View Deal

Dell Wireless Keyboard Mouse Combo: $99.99 $59 on eBay

If you're in need of some new inputs to use with your shiny new PC, this combo from Dell should do the trick for users with basic needs and for an excellent price. (Currently out of stock.)View Deal

Razer Ornata Chroma Keyboard: $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

There's 30% off the Ornata Chroma full size keyboard this Black Friday, with 16.8 million backlit colors, leather wrist rest and software support all included. The Mecha-Membrane keys combine membrane rubber domes and mechanical switches to deliver a soft, tactile experience. View Deal

Rosewill Neon M57: $49.99 $9.99 at Newegg

You might have not heard of this mouse before, but does that really matter when you can save $40 on it right now?View Deal

Razer DeathAdder Elite Mouse: $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

With an advanced optical sensor and great ergonomics, the DeathAdder Elite mouse is a great choice for any budding professional gamer - and you can save $30 with this Black Friday deal.View Deal

Phanteks Enthoo Evolv: $189 $149 at Newegg

The Phanteks Enthoo Evolv is one of favorite and most progressive PC cases. It popularized PSU shrouds, fan trays and so many features. You can get this pioneering PC case and $20 discount and $20 rebate (for a total of $20 saved overall).View Deal

Thermaltake View 71: $169 $99 at Newegg

Fully tempered glass PC cases like this are usually expensive, but this $70 discount helps bring the price back down to being reasonable. Includes rebate card to get full discount.View Deal

Corsair Carbide Series 270R: $79 $39 at Newegg

There are plenty of PC cases on sale during Black Friday, but this one has seen the biggest discounts so far. You'll find this PC case at a $40 discount on Newegg after instant savings and a rebate.View Deal

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2019 | $59.99 Now $24.99 a year

There's 58% off our #1 rated antivirus at the moment - a special software treat for Black Friday. It means that fantastic virus protection for your PC is now even more affordable.

View Deal

ExpressVPN | $12.95 NOW $6.67 per month

With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Black Friday see a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12.

View Deal

PureVPN | 5 years cover | 88% off | $79 (around £60.92)

This is a price you just can't miss. PureVPN is offering secure access online and the ability to work around a number of restrictions online associated with IP addresses including country restrictions, bandwidth throttling and so much more.

View Deal

Monitor deals

HP 24-inch monitor: $249 $119 at HP

Thanks to this $130 discount, you won't find a cheaper monitor on sale this Black Friday. Act fast because this deal is going fast.View Deal

Dell 32 Monitor D3218HN: $349 $149 at Dell

Pick up this 32-inch, 1080p monitor for a fantastic $200 off way ahead of Black Friday straight from Dell's website. With a 1,200:1 contrast ratio and 8ms response time, it's ideal for general use. (Going fast!)View Deal

Dell 27-inch Full HD Freesync IPS Monitor $199 $119 at Walmart

The Dell 27-inch IPS Monitor features a 1080p resolution, a 75Hz refresh rate, and a full HD 1920 x 1080 screen that allows you to clearly view images, videos, and everyday files. Save $79 on this early Black Friday deal at Walmart. View Deal

Tablet deals

Almost gone iPad 9.7 (2018) - $329 now $249

Keep trying this Walmart deal for the iPad 9.7. It's sold one minute and back in stock the next. Whatever price you get it for, it's one of the best deals of Black Friday 2018.View Deal

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet was $99.99, now $69.99

Make up for all of the times you forgot your kid at school with this brand new Fire 7 kids tablet. It's now $30 off, but they don't know that.View Deal

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet was $199.99, now $149.99

The almighty 10-inch version of the kids tablet gives you a full HD screen and and one year of year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited. Parents can buy their kids love at these prices.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab E: $224 $132 on Jet

Want a mid-range tablet to watch media on the go? The Samsung Galaxy Tab e is a decent choice, especially for this price. Pick one up with a serious discount on Jet's website.View Deal

Camera deals

Canon EOS 80D (body only): $1,199 $899 at Amazon

The Canon EOS 80D was one of the best DSLRs for shooting video in its day and it's still is plenty great. Now's your chance to save $300 on it.View Deal

New deal: Sony a7R III (body only): $3,198 $2,799 at Amazon

Sony's flagship full-frame mirrorless camera is a beastt thanks to both its 42.4MP sensor and mammoth price. Good news is Amazon will help you save $399 on this amazing shooter. View Deal

Fujifilm X-T2: $1,599 $1,099 at Adorama

Fujifilm cameras have a cult following in the photography world and it's largely due to great cameras like the Fujifilm X-T2. This mirrorless camera boasts impressive burst shooting capability, excellent autofocus, 4K video recording and a fantastic 24MP sensor that produces incredibly colorful images. It's one of our favorite cameras of yesteryear and is going for a $500 off deal you shouldn't skip out on.View Deal

GoPro Fusion: $699 $599 at B&H Photo

The GoPro Fusion is one of the more interesting 360-degree cameras that captures a 5.2K resolution video. If you were on the fence about buying it, the 360 camera is going for $100 off its regular price right now.View Deal

Olympus 25mm f1.8: $400 $249 at Amazon

Looking for a great and cheap normal lens to walk around with and take photos of basically everything? Well this is just the thing you've been wanting and best of all its going on sale for $150 off.View Deal

Olympus M.Zuiko ED 45mm F1.8: $400 $249 at Amazon

This is possibly the most affordable portrait lens you'll find during Black Friday. Don't think it being cheap, and further discounted by $150, means this is a bad lens though. The M.Zuiko ED 45mm F1.8 is an excellent piece of glass you'll want to add to your arsenal.View Deal

Drone deals

DJI Mavic Air with Remote Controller: $799 $649 at Amazon

The DJI Mavic Air is the drone we recommend to most people. It features a foldable design that makes it perfectly portable, decent flying time, smart sensors and a load of other features. We also recommend it because it's currently selling for $150 off its usual price.View Deal

DJI Mavic Pro: $899 $759 at Adorama

The DJI Mavic Pro was once one of the best drones in the world for several very good controls. It combined 4K video, a decent amount of flying time and easy to pick up controls. In case you missed picking it up when it launched, now is the perfect time – after all, it's going for $140 off.View Deal

DJI Mavic Pro (Fly More Combo) $1,299 $929 at B&H Photo

Looking to fly the DJI Mavic Pro for longer and with a real controller? The Fly More Combo includes the remote control, two additional batteries, a special charger to keep those batteries topped off and a carrying case for everything. This particular bundle is comes with $370 in instant savings.View Deal

With controller: DJI Spark + Controller Combo: $399 $369 at Amazon

The DJI Spark is the perfect drone for beginning fliers. Not only is it the most affordable quadcoptor in DJI's lineup, you can even control it with a wave of your hand like you're a Jedi using the force. The DJI Spark's price has been lowered even father thanks to this $30 discount.View Deal

DJI Spark: $399 $349 at Adorama

The DJI Spark is the perfect drone for beginning fliers. Not only is it the most affordable quadcoptor in DJI's lineup, you can even control it with a wave of your hand like you're a Jedi using the force. The DJI Spark's price has been lowered even father thanks to this $50 discount.View Deal

Parrot BeBop 2 Drone FPV Bundle: $499 $299 at B&H Photo

The Parrot BeBop 2 is basically the only drone not made by DJI at this point and its lasted this long because it's one of the best-value drones on the market. It features a portable design, excellent performance, intuitive companion app and decent stamina. You save $200 when you get this drone bundled VR headset for first-person flying.View Deal

Toy deals

Lego Duplo Around The World: $99 $85.22 at Amazon

Lego Duplo is the fun and safe way to get your kids started with Lego, so be sure to pick up this rare $14 discount on this kid friendly set. This is an Amazon-exclusive so you won't find this deal anywhere else.View Deal

Phone deals

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: $400 off with carrier activation

This Best Buy deal takes off $400 from the list price of the recently-released Google Pixel 3 (regularly $799) and Pixel 3 XL (regularly $899) phones if you sign up with Verizon. This deal is valid through November 24.View Deal

Huawei Mate 10 Pro unlocked: $529 $499 on Newegg

Now that the brand-new (and pricey) Huawei Mate 20 Pro is on the market, here's a modest $30 off its predecessor. Last year's Mate 10 Pro is still a powerful smartphone and an absolute steal at this price.View Deal

Huawei Mate 10 Pro 128GB unlocked: $529 $467.95 on Jet

Now that the Mate 20 Pro has been released, get even more of a discount on its predecessor, the still-powerful Mate 10 Pro. This deal gets you 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM. View Deal

Huawei Mate SE 64GB unlocked: $249 $219 on Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable smartphone, pick up a Huawei Mate SE with a $40 off discount. This model comes with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM - not the best specs on the market, but enough to keep you chatting and browsing the web.

Moto X (4th Generation) 32GB: $259 $179 at Amazon

Moto are value packed and feature the closest thing to a stock Android experience after Google's much more expensive Pixel phones. Thanks to this Prime Exclusive deal you can pick it up for a $60 discount.View Deal

Razer Blade: $300 off from Microsoft

Now that the new Razer Blade 2 is out, you can get last year's model (which is still solid) for $300 off.

LG G6+ (128 GB, Unlocked): $799 $399 at Amazon

The LG G6+ was one of the sleeper hit phones of last year and while it might be old, this is still a great handset that features a 18:9-inch screen just like any modern smartphone. Don't miss out on it again because this deal take 50% off the regular price for $400 in savings.View Deal

Galaxy S9 64GB: $719 $319 from Samsung w/ Verizon activation

This is the best deal we've found, so long as you're ready to sign up with Verizon. If so, you can get a new 64GB Galaxy S9 for $319 with an eligible trade-in. The deal starts November 22.View Deal

S9 64GB unlocked: $719 $519 on Samsung

As expected, Samsung is setting up a hefty discount for its flagship smartphone. You can get even more off by trading in an old phone, though you'll have to check to see if your older model qualifies.View Deal

Galaxy S9 64GB dual SIM unlocked $719 $594 on Amazon

If you wanted the dual SIM version of the above deal in the Lilac Purple Hue (other colors cost a fraction more), it can be yours for over $100 off the regular price.View Deal

Early Black Friday 2018 deals to continue

Just because a lot of deals are available ahead of Black Friday doesn't mean retailers are done with early Black Friday deals. No. Amazon, for example, will discount all of its Amazon Echo speakers on November 22, which seems like the biggest day for the Black Friday online shopping season. Here's what you'll be able to save on soon.

When do Black Friday 2018 deals end?

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday dates change every year, but they're the same days – the Friday and Monday after Thanksgiving. And really, the routine is the same.

That means Black Friday ends on Sunday and Cyber Monday 2018 begins. In that time, we're going to see. We're going to see 4K TVs on sale from Samsung, LG, Sony, and especially TCL. We really appreciate their TCL Roku TV. Cameras will be on sale from Canon and Nikon, but the most popular camera deals will come from GoPro. No the new GoPro Hero 7 Black won't get a steep discount, but the older GoPro Hero 6 Black and GoPro Hero 5 Black will see significant price drops.

Top US retailers with the best Black Friday 2018 are expected to be Walmart , Amazon , Newegg , Best Buy, GameStop, and Jet.

4K TV deals will be big on Black Friday

When it comes to video game consoles, Nintendo Switch may get its second year of big deals (it was massively popular last year – and actually in stock), and PS4 and Xbox One will continue to be big sellers on Black Friday. Overall, the best value comes from games bundled with the system rather than reduced prices.

The best noise-canceling headphones, wireless headphone, and Bluetooth speakers are gadgets that just about everyone on your holiday wish list will want in 2018. The same goes for even bigger ticket items: the best iPads, Chromebooks, and fitness trackers, and DSLRs.

You're going to see a lot on sale in these categories, and from these stores – some of which will have early deals in the days and weeks ahead of Black Friday:

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

The Black Friday vs Cyber Monday debate is an important one. You don't want to buy something for Black Friday only to have it become cheaper on Cyber Monday.

Or do you? Our best advice is to buy everything you need on Black Friday and keep a watch on additional price drops on Cyber Monday. If it's all cheaper on Cyber Monday, return your Black Friday item (or cancel it if that option is still available) and walk away with the cheapest price possible.

But, in advance, Black Friday usually offers steep discounts in stores, while Cyber Monday is almost strictly an online sale. Retailers, like Walmart and Amazon are very keen to keep you shopping all weekend long, so they often slowly roll out deals (with 'rollback prices' in Walmart's case) to keep you browsing throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday dates.

Black Friday can help you save on the most expensive products, like gaming computers

Why do Black Friday and Cyber Monday matter?

There are two reasons why Black Friday Matters and why Cyber Monday is beginning to matter even more in 2018 than it did a few years ago.

First, Black Friday is when we save up to spend our money on gifts for others (and of course merchandise for ourselves). It's for good reason: almost everything we want is on sale, thanks to retailers who have an interest in selling us on as much of their products as possible. Best Buy will gladly discount a PS4 console bundle by $100 if you're going to buy two or three games with it.

Second, it's when everything comes out. Notice that new GoPro cameras come out right before Black Friday every year and so do new Apple iPhones – the tech product cycle is almost geared toward this invent sales holiday weekend.

It's more of what you want at the prices you've wanted all year. Even better, all of the old versions (so the prior GoPro action camera and year-old iPhone X) will be remarkably cheaper in 2018. You can find the deepest discounts on year-old items.

What sort of deals will we see on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018?

Black Friday prediction are easy to make in 2018 because the sales follow a pattern. Here's a quick list of what we anticipate:

Amazon will heavily discount its own stuff

Apple will offer something small, such as gift cards or Beats headphones

4K TVs are going to get massive discounts

There will be really big price drops on laptops

Some accessories will be brilliant value

You really don’t want to take out a phone contract in the months leading up: networks' Black Friday deals slash the up-front and monthly costs

DSLRs and mirrorless camera will be cheaper and so will lenses

eBay will run Black Friday deals on new products, not just second-hand items

Like Black Friday, Cyber Monday has become pretty predictable too. You can expect:

iPads are routinely on sale, especially at Target and Best Buy

Fashion retailers such as ASOS to offer site-wide discounts

Electrical retailers to offer deals on small appliances and white goods

A continuation of many retailers’ existing Black Friday promotions

The top deals of Black Friday last year

It was hard to find Nintendo Switch last year, never mind find it on sale. But we did manage to exclusively discover some price drops a year ago. That made it an instant top-seller.

We also found the iPhone 7 deal ever, a discount on the iPhone X that chipped away at its $1,000 price, and tempting unlocked Google Pixel 2 and Samsung Galaxy S8 deals.

PS4 and Xbox One bundles continue to be big sellers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It seems like every year, as they age (and get better games), retailers are more willing to drop prices on these consoles. That's win-win for consumers.

Amazon continues to mark down its own products: Kindle, Fire tablets and, of course, Echo speakers see dramatic price cuts. We won't see these discounts again until Amazon Prime Day 2019.

The top deals of Cyber Monday last year

Listing the best Cyber Monday deals last year started off with cheap iPads. Apple's iPad Pro is wildly expensive for the average consumer. But on that special Monday date last year, you could get up to $120 off the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad.

Sonos speakers and the Microsoft Surface Pro 2-in-1 were also big sellers thanks to price cuts. Yes, Apple's HomePod had just launched and MacBooks do remain very popular, but Sonos and Microsoft have offered better prices (and better value). That was true last year and may remain true in 2018.

Top deals to expect on Black Friday 2018 and Cyber Monday 2018

Expect more pre-Black Friday deals than ever and for Cyber Monday to actually begin on 'Cyber Sunday' and even 'Cyber Weekend' as Amazon and others like to call it.

US retailers are stretching out the Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales period in an effort to keep you shopping. It's like a supermarket putting the Milk and the cereal several aisles apart. There are loads of goods in between that will distract you.

But that's good news because while you may buy a bit more, you'll do so at far cheaper prices. In 2018, with the US economy on the rebound, shopping during Black Friday may be a bit easier for the American consumer.

Though it's not Black Friday just yet, we can tell our deals predictions ahead of November 23. We have a good track record year to year.

New iPad 2018, iPad Pro, and iPhone XS

Apple's older iPad Pro could be hot this year

Apple's cheaper New iPad 2018 may be even cheaper several months after it came out. It's $329 right now, and that could easily be $299 at Walmart, Best Buy or Target, if the retailers are vying for every dollar you have.

An even bigger price drop may come from the iPad Pro. No, not the brand new iPad Pro 2018, but the iPad Pro from mid-2017. Especially on eBay, we see older iPad Pro models get big discounts, and really, they're almost as good except for a few new features.

Will the iPhone XS be on sale for Black Friday? Yes and no. It just launched, so you may not see dramatic price drops, but expect US carriers like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint to offer incentives for signing up for contracts. A lot of times, they'll pay you more money for your older phone when you trade it in to buy a new iPhone.

Samsung Galaxy S9

We've already seen nice price drops on the Galaxy S9

Bad news for Samsung is good news for you on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Since the Samsung Galaxy S9 didn't sell well when it launched earlier this year, the company needs to move inventory. That means we fully expect the Samsung Galaxy S9 unlocked to be far cheaper at the end of 2018. That lines up well for the holidays. The Galaxy Note 9 may also see some discounts, but it won't be as steep.

PS4 and Xbox One

Consoles almost always come with great deals for Black Friday

There's no more Toys R Us anymore, but we expect other US retailers to pick up the slack on PS4 and Xbox One console bundles. They often pair games you were going to buy anyway with the game system at a cheaper price.

Sony's PS4 has been a particularly hot seller whenever TechRadar posts deals about it. Yes, the Nintendo Switch is popular, too, but gamers find PS4 deals to be even more tempting, and Walmart readily discounts it. In 2018, the PlayStation VR headset may be pushed with the console again, so keep that in mind, especially for Cyber Monday. Games like Spider-Man PS4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are the ones to watch out for.

Microsoft needs to move more Xbox One consoles to catch up. That's equally good news for you, since the price could use a drop between now and Black Friday. There are some excellent games on the system as we approach five years with the console, so you're in for good prices and great entertainment.

Cheap 4K TVs

If you don't own a 4K TV yet, then 2018 is the time to buy it because we fully expect, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart to lead the charge on price drops in this area.

4K TV deals are almost certainly going to be where we see the deepest discounts on any product category. They started out expensive – tens of thousands of dollars – but even new 4K OLED TVs have come down in price. You can even buy a big, smart 4K TV for $500.

Our favorite retailer brand in the US has been TCL. Specifically, the TCL Roku TV 2018 has become a great value for everything it offers: 4K resolution, HDR, at a great screen size at a low price – our top recommendation is $650 for a 55-inch TV.

Amazon Echo, Fire TV sticks, Kindles and Fire tablets

Amazon puts its device discounts front and center

Amazon is smart. It's offering cheap electronics to gain a wedge into your budding smart home. Amazon Echo with Alexa are a great example of this. Once you get one – with a hard-to-dismiss price of $29.99 for the Echo Dot – you'll be more inclined to buy something else that's Alexa-compatible for a higher price.

Amazon's tablets and ereaders work the same way. Buying into their Fire HD 10 Tablet and Kindle Paperwhite, typically with $40 to $80 discounts, puts you into the Kindle and Amazon Video ecosystem. But that's okay if you're a Prime member anyway.

Why is Black Friday called Black Friday?

The first known mention of Black Friday was in November 1951, when the journal Factory Management and Maintenance used it to describe the issue of people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could have an extra day off work.

At the same time, police in the US were using the phrases 'Black Friday' and 'Black Saturday' to describe the horrendous traffic jams that occurred at the beginning of the pre-Christmas shopping season. In 1961 some retailers tried to market the day as 'Big Friday' instead, but that one didn’t take off.

Why is Cyber Monday called Cyber Monday?

The term was coined by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman, and it was a deliberate move to promote online shopping back in 2005, when the internet was made of wood and powered by steam.

It was intended to help smaller retailers compete with the big names who were banging on about Black Friday, although of course those big names promptly jumped on the Cyber Monday bandwagon too.

Are Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals real?

Oooh, the big question: generally speaking, yes they are – although in some cases the discounts have been negotiated well in advance with suppliers, so they’re not as spontaneous as the sellers might have you believe.

As with any sales event, you’ll see a mixture of genuine bargains, discounted end-of-line stock and strange things found in the back of a warehouse somewhere. In 2016, consumer magazine 'Which?' accused retailers of some pretty dodgy behavior.

If you avoid the slightly-shifty stuff, though, you can get some really great deals. For example, last year we got tons of money off 5K iMacs (end of line stock), Hi-Res audio players (deep discounting in the hope of selling headphones), wireless headphones (from another retailer hoping to sell Hi-Res audio players) and tons of Christmas presents.

And, some TechRadar writers were physically restrained from spending all our savings on electric guitars, which were getting some serious discounting on high-end models.

How is TechRadar showing the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals?

On our Black Friday 2018 deals page and on our Cyber Monday 2018 deals page. We scour all the top retailers’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on your behalf, with the aid of serious amounts of caffeine, and we’ll tell you whether the deals are worth getting excited about. So whether it’s a 4K HDR OLED TV or a PSVR, if it’s discounted we’ll have the details here.

How should I prepare for Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Homework really helps. Some retailers up prices in October so they can offer supposedly amazing discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so don’t be fooled by such shenanigans.

They’re particularly prevalent on expensive consumer electronics such as TVs or laptops with product numbers rather than names, with products worth a few hundred dollars apparently having MSRPs of a million jillion dollars. Tools like CamelCamelCamel and PriceSpy can help you detect both shenanigans and tomfoolery.

It’s also a very good idea to be flexible. For example, if you fancy a Samsung UHD TV it’s best to think about the features you want rather than a specific model number – the BRV553ABD34-82C-9218-X may not be discounted on Black Friday 2018, but an almost identical set with the specification you want probably will be.

How can I stay safe on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday bring out the fraudsters and fakers as well as the sellers, so be wary of any unsolicited emails or any links to deals being shared on social media, no matter how legitimate they look; as ever with the internet, anything asking you for card details or login details is a scam.

Phishing sites rake in big piles of cash on Black Friday, so be extra suspicious, and if you’re on a PC, make sure your anti-malware software is up to date – many security suites automatically block known scammers, fraudsters and phishers.

What about physical safety? Wasn’t everybody kung fu fighting on Black Friday?

Yes, they were. In fact, it was a little bit frightening. The combination of bargain-crazed shoppers and poor crowd control has long made Black Friday synonymous with injuries and the odd scuffle, and sometimes much more serious trouble – in 2011 a woman pepper-sprayed rival bargain hunters in a California Walmart, while in 2016 a shopper was shot outside a Macy’s in New Jersey.

Cyber Monday didn’t attract the same kind of trouble as it’s always been an internet event, and the more Black Friday moves online the fewer fisticuffs we're seeing.