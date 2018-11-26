Ballistix Sport 16GB super-fast RAM is nearly half price for Cyber Monday

If your PC is running sluggishly in terms of its general operation, there are some key upgrades you can make to speed things up – make the leap to an SSD for one, or boost the amount of system RAM, and in the case of the latter, Amazon has a great Cyber Monday deal on a 16GB kit which has been slashed to £107.

This kit consists of a pair of 8GB sticks of Ballistix Sport DDR4 memory, and it would normally sell at a recommended retail price of £189. In other words, you’re saving (just over) £82, which is not too far off half price.

And whatever you’re trying to tackle under Windows, and however many applications you might have open, 16GB of system memory will be more than plentiful. Even firing up a ton of tabs under the Chrome browser won’t slow you down!

Indeed, these DDR4 sticks of RAM are clocked at a speedy 3000 MHz, so they won’t just be great for general performance, they are also ideal for gamers and those who need really nippy memory for undertaking more heavyweight tasks like video editing.

Ballistix has also graced the heat spreader with a camouflage effect, which looks quite smart for those who are concerned about the look of their PC on the inside.