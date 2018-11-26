Apple MacBook Pro (2017) with Touch Bar gets a hefty £200 clearance reduction for Cyber Monday

Apple’s MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is notoriously expensive, so any discounts applied are doubtless much appreciated – and if you’re looking to make a big saving, then this £200 off deal from John Lewis on Cyber Monday could be right up your laptop street.

At this point, we should make it clear that this is a 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar from last year, so in other words, it’s the 2017 model with an Intel Core i5 7th-gen (Kaby Lake) dual-core processor.

That CPU gives you Intel Iris Plus Graphics 650 (integrated graphics), and the laptop sports 8GB of system RAM along with a 512GB SSD.

The machine has been reduced to clear by John Lewis, meaning the price has been knocked down from £1,799 to £1,599.

As it’s a clearance reduction on Cyber Monday, we’re not sure how much stock of this notebook is left, so if you’re tempted, you might want to move sooner rather than later on this offer.

Also worth noting is that if you make a purchase, there’s a further reduction you can benefit from – namely £20 off various versions of Microsoft Office (either the standalone product or Office 365). Just add the relevant software product and apply the coupon code APPOFFICE20 at checkout.