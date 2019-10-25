Apple AirPods Black Friday deals 2019: where and when to get the best prices

The Apple AirPods Black Friday deals certainly mark one of the best opportunities of the busy shopping season to get a terrific price on the most popular true wireless headphones on the planet.

Apple AirPods don't come cheap, but our price comparison technology, combined with eagle-eyed deal hunters means you're in the right place to find the best prices between now and Black Friday. The sales don't stop then though, we'll keep things going right through the weekend and until the last breath of Cyber Monday too.

If you'd like to take an early look at the latest prices though, and there are actually some great offers on right now at some stores, we have comparison charts for two versions of the latest Apple AirPods. One with the standard charging case and another roundup of prices for the AirPods with the wireless charging case.

So naturally, the standard case model is cheaper, but if you have a wireless Qi- charger at home already (or have one on your shopping list) then we'd certainly opt for the wireless case option for added convenience.

Should I expect better AirPods Black Friday prices?

Black Friday is certainly the hottest day of the year for potential discounts and this could be the best year for AirPods yet. We're getting super excited because we've seen some massive discounts already this year on our ever-vigilant AirPods prices page. With over a month to go before Black Friday, we've seen the lowest prices ever from the likes of Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon.

So we'd like to think prices could drop even lower for the AirPods on Black Friday. We've come a long way from the original version of the AirPods, which were in such high demand constantly since release, when Black Friday rolled into town the biggest discount we saw was a measly $7, and it was easily one of the most clicked deals on our site in our Black Friday deals roundups and deal news posts.

Will the older, original AirPods be a better deal?

The original 2016 Apple AirPods have been discontinued a while ago by Apple and we rarely see them pop up at retailers. If they do, they're for refurbished or used models. Seeing as the newer AirPods launched in March this year at the same price, need for the older-gen models vanished overnight.

You'd certainly be forgiven for not being able to tell the two apart. Have a quick look at the specs though and you should see mentions of a new H1 chip, hands-free Siri interactions and 50% more talk time as these are all new features. If you buy AirPods with the wireless charging case, they will be the 2019 versions.

Are new AirPods coming before Black Friday?

The rumor mill has certainly been ramping up production recently with names like AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 (if you count this year's unnumbered release as AirPods 2) causing a stir amongst tech and audio fans alike.

Noise-canceling features seem to be the most likely big new feature - it's certainly something we're keen for Apple to add. Apple will have to get a move on though as we're getting awfully close to Black Friday now. But then again, Apple is quite good launching new tech with very short notice.

If this does happen though, discounts on that new and shiny models will be very hard to come by. It'll be great news for the standard AirPods though as once a piece of tech becomes 'last-gen' then the prices really start to fall.

It's not all about AirPods though

