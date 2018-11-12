Amazon unveils early computing Black Friday deals

Amazon has unveiled some early Black Friday deals, including some decent savings on various computing items.

While we expect some even better Amazon Black Friday deals in the week of November 16-25, there are a few good deals here, especially for antivirus software and gaming mice.

So, we've picked the best early Black Friday computing deals from Amazon that have gone live today. Also, unless otherwise stated, these deals end just before midnight tonight, so if you see something you like, act fast!

McAfee 2019 Internet Security £9.99 £3.99 at Amazon

This is a brilliant deal - for around the price of a supermarket meal deal, you get antivirus protection for three devices for a year. Well worth investing in.View Deal

Kaspersky Internet Security 2019 £30.75 £19.99 at Amazon

This package is great for families with lots of gadgets, as it gives you protection for 10 devices for one year. Mac, PC or Android devices are supported.View Deal

Kingston SUV500 480GB 2.5-inch SSD £77.14 £49.99 at Amazon

Give your PC, laptop or even PS4 a speed boost with this great solid state drive. It comes with a generous 480GB capacity, and has £27 knocked off its price. This deal expires midnight November 25.View Deal

Transcend 4TB USB 3.0 StoreJet External Hard Drive £148 £107.99 at Amazon

This huge external hard drive offers a whopping 4TB of storage - more than most people will ever fill - and comes with a robust military-grade body to protect it. This deal expires midnight November 25. View Deal

Trust Gaming 21726 GXT 164 Sikanda Gaming Mouse £37 £19.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a new gaming mouse, then this excellent programmable mouse that's ideal for MMOs has had £17 knocked off its price just before Black Friday. This deal expires midnight November 25. View Deal

Trust GXT 155W Gaming Mouse £38.99 £24.99 at Amazon

Here's another decent saving on a gaming mouse from Trust. This one offers you loads of customisation options, giving you complete control over how it feels and performs. This deal expires midnight December 16. View Deal