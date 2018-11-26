Amazon has big discounts on antivirus software deals until the end of Cyber Monday

At Amazon Towers it seems that Cyber Monday means a great opportunity to reduce prices on cyber security. Today - and only today - it has huge price drops on antivirus software from both Kaspersky and McAfee.

Security software packages from both are part of Amazon.co.uk's 'Deal of the Day' special promotions, so started in the early hours of this morning and will continue on until midnight. And we've been given a hint that further reductions from other antivirus providers may follow later in the day.

The Cyber Monday antivirus deals that have gone live offer up to almost half price in their price cuts. And these are the ones that have most caught our eye...

Amazon's Cyber Monday antivirus sale - today only:

McAfee Total Protection | 10 devices | £13.99 Now £10.99 - 21% off

Get total protection for your whole family's computers and mobile devices with this 10 device plan. It works out at a fraction less than £1.10 per gadget. A real bargain from the famed purveyors of cyber security. Ends at 11.59pm on Monday November 26View Deal

Kaspersky Total Security | 3 devices | £23.50 Now £12.99 - 45% off

Kaspersky is pricier than the McAfee options above, but it's worth the extra expense - it rates a lot higher in our chart of best antivirus software, thanks to its 'reliable and consistent malware protection. Plus, unlike the plans above, it covers Macs as well as Windows. Ends at 11.59pm on Monday November 26View Deal

Kaspersky Total Security | 10 devices | £29.98 Now £16.99 - 43% off

So many households now have a multitude of internet-enabled devices milling around. This bumper Kaspersky antivirus package can cover 10 of them, including Windows, Mac, Android and iPhones/iPads. Get them all protected with one Total Security plan. Ends at 11.59pm on Monday November 26 View Deal