Amazon announces 'biggest ever' Black Friday sale, kicking off on November 16

Amazon UK claims it will offer its "biggest ever" Black Friday sale this year, with its discount period lasting over a week.

The online retailer has confirmed that its Black Friday 2018 sales period will run from November 16 all the way through to November 25. It means you'll start seeing Black Friday deals on Amazon a week before the big day itself (November 23).

What's more, Amazon will be offering a new way to shop its Black Friday deals, with a new AR View feature in its smartphone app allowing you to view products in situ in your home before committing to the purchase.

Amazon's Black Friday deals

Amazon UK hasn't revealed any of the Black Friday deals for this year, but in its announcement it did highlight some of the top deals from last year. These included discounts on the Amazon Echo Dot and Call of Duty WWII.

We fully expect Amazon to offer reductions on the price of its own-brand devices, as well as a whole host of technology, gaming and home appliances.

TechRadar will be keeping you up to date with all the best Black Friday tech deals from Amazon with our fully stocked Black Friday 2018 Amazon hub.

The savings won't stop on November 25 though, with Cyber Monday following on directly from the Black Friday period on November 26 - and we're sure Amazon will have some extra deals ready for the UK's biggest online shopping day of the year.