After a Sony smartphone? These pre-Black Friday deals may be perfect for you

Looking to buy a new phone SIM free over the Black Friday period? You may be able to get a great deal ahead of the big sales rush on a bunch of Sony smartphones.

There aren't any deals for the Sony Xperia XZ3 yet, but the previous two generations of Sony smartphones have been discounted quite significantly with the Xperia XZ1 falling below £250 for the first time.

The Xperia XZ2 is on sale as well, and while it's not as cheap as its predecessor, it's a phone that's only just around six months old so it's a fantastic price at £449. The Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Xperia XZ1 Compact are also on sale, so be sure to check out the deals below.

Sony Xperia XZ2: £629 now £449 at Amazon

The flagship Xperia XZ2 launched earlier this year, but it's got a big discount with this top early Black Friday deal. It boasts the latest power, a great-for-video rear camera and a 5.7-inch full HD display.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact: £529 now £399 at Amazon

With flagship power and a high-end camera the XZ2 Compact bucks the supersized smartphone trend by offering top specs in a smaller, easy to handle form factor - now at its cheapest ever price.

Sony Xperia XZ1: £399 now £219 at Amazon

The Sony Xperia XZ1 is a flagship smartphones that's only just over a year old, but LOOK AT THIS PRICE. £219 for a phone with a heap of power, strong camera and plenty of storage is fantastic.

