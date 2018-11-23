100GB is the place to be for iPhones and other top mobile phone deals this Black Friday

What is the most important thing you look for in a contract? We're going to take a guess and say affordable bills and high data allowances. Well, with these new mobile phone deals you can get the best of both these often mutually exclusive worlds.

100GB contracts seem to be the norm this Black Friday. We've seen various retailers dropping these high data packages on a number of premium handsets. You can get 100GB of data on the newest iPhones, Samsung Galaxys and Huaweis.

So if you're in the market for a new smartphone and have been waiting until Black Friday to strike, your chance is finally here. Take a look at our list of some of the stand out 100GB data deals and see if any of them take your fancy. They all cost £36 monthly and have varying upfront costs, but all of them will get you a serious saving from this time yesterday.

These Black Friday mobile phone super data deals in full:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro from Fonehouse | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

This is Huawei's most powerful device yet. You get three cameras with a wide angle lens, in print finger print scanner and a number of other innovative features. A phone you will never get bored of. Total cost over two years is £864

Huawei P20 Pro from Fonehouse | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

The P20 Pro feels like the smaller brother of the Mate 20 Pro, it is a dialled down version with much of the same processing power and battery life of the Mate 20 Pro but with a few less features. Total cost over two years is £864

iPhone XS from Fonehouse | Vodafone | £149 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

If the iPhone XS Max was a little bit too much for you, then this could be perfect. A bit cheaper but still with many of the same features, design and power. Total cost over two years is £1,013

iPhone X from Fonehouse | Vodafone | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

The iPhone X may have come out over a year ago now but it is still a serious performer in the phone market and can compete with the best of the new iPhones. You still get that stunning infinity display and the now iconic Face ID features Apple has become known for. Total cost over two years is £913

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from Fonehouse | Vodafone | £49 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

Samsung's biggest phone yet and also it's most powerful. This phone packs a serious punch in every field, power, battery, features, it has it all and for an incredibly reasonable price. The perfect phone for those who love gaming and movies. Total cost over two years is £913

