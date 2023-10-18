Bose’s excellent new earbuds are already AU$67 off just weeks after launch

Audio maestro Bose has only just unleashed its latest set of premium wireless earbuds onto the world, launching earlier this month, but they’ve already picked up a discount at Myer. Called the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, they replace the roughly year-old QuietComfort Earbuds II – currently a mainstay on our list of best noise-cancelling headphones – and promise to deliver much-improved audio and continue Bose’s leadership when it comes to ANC performance.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds | AU$449.95 AU$382.46 at Myer (save AU$67.49) We’ve yet to give them a full review, but we have gone ears-on with Bose’s latest buds. The headline new feature of immersive audio is something to behold, delivering a genuinely immersive experience, no matter your music source. Noise cancellation is also as impressive as we’ve come to expect.

Early indications point to Bose having yet another winner on its hands when we give the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds the full review treatment. The combination of Bose’s new immersive audio tech, coupled with class-leading active noise cancellation (ANC) yet again, could ensure Bose maintains its position on our list of best headphones .

Both black and white pairs of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds have been reduced to the same price at Myer, and the retailer also still has stock of the QuietComfort Earbuds II, themselves receiving a discount down to AU$365.46. For just under AU$20 more, however, we’d wager most customers will want to get their hands (ears?) on the very latest pair. Do note however that this Myer deal is only valid until October 22 at 11.59pm AEDT.

Amazon headphone deals

And, on the subject of excellent noise-cancelling earbuds, Amazon has knocked 14% off the Apple AirPods Pro 2, bringing them down to AU$345. This is for the version that charges via a Lightning cable, and not the recently released model that charges via USB-C, making them a tantalising prospect for any iPhone owners.

Amazon Prime members can also earn themselves AU$40 online credit upon the purchase of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. The credit can't be applied to the headphones themselves, but will go into an online wallet to use on future purchases, like during next month's Black Friday sale. This offer is valid until October 30 at 11.59pm AEDT.