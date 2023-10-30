Latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds get AU$67 off in early Black Friday deal

Audio maestro Bose hasn’t long launched the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, its latest set of premium wireless noise-cancelling in-ears onto the world, but they’ve just picked up an early Black Friday discount at Amazon. Getting knocked down to their lowest price the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds – which launched in September 2023 and replaced the roughly year-old QuietComfort Earbuds II – promise to deliver much-improved audio and continue Bose’s leadership when it comes to ANC performance.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds | AU$449.95 AU$382.46 at Amazon (save AU$67.49) Continuing where the Bose QCEII left off, the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are still the best-in-class when it comes to active noise cancellation, putting you in a literal bubble of silence. The Immersion Audio party piece really does add extra space to your tunes too, and best of all, it doesn’t matter what source device or streaming service you use. The discount only applies to the White Smoke colour. Also available at Myer for AU$382.46 in black and white.

In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds review , we found the ANC performance to be class-leading yet again, and the Immersive Audio feature is genuinely impressive. Admittedly, they’re not outright perfect, with multipoint connectivity and wireless charging being two notable omissions.

However, as a pair of noise-cancellers, they really are the best. And now they’ve been discounted by AU$67 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal, they’re well worth checking out. We can’t guarantee they’ll drop any lower in price (if they even get a proper Black Friday discount at all) so this could be your best chance to save.