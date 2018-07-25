The best VPN for Bangladesh in 2018

If you want to travel and connect online with total peace of mind, Bangladesh could prove a challenge. While the country’s internet censorship might not be nearly as bad as some other parts of Asia, the government does make its presence felt online – particularly when it comes to social media in terms of censoring what’s deemed offensive or sensitive material.

So if you want to dodge any chance of government interference, using one of the best VPN services is obviously a good bet. Plus it gives you an anonymous and secure browsing experience anyway, whether you’re living in Bangladesh, or merely visiting the country.

Best VPN for Bangladesh in 2018

Best all-round VPN

Number of servers: 2000 | Server locations: 148 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 3

Hassle-free 30-day refund

Has a local server

A bit pricey

No free trial

ExpressVPN is one of the very few VPNs with a server presence in Bangladesh. Out of the overall 148 server locations, the British Virgin Islands-based provider has one in the South Asian country, based in the capital city of Dhaka. With 2,000+ servers available in total across the globe, there’s a lot of connection choices. The service is well-known for its wide range of quality clients (especially the mobile kind) with impressive multi-platform support.

You can also expect impressive goodies on the security front, including 256-bit encryption and features like an automatic kill switch. ExpressVPN maintains a strict policy regarding logs with no activity or connection logs kept. Customer support is available round-the-clock either by chat or email.

The generous refund policy allows for the sampling of the full service for up to 30 days with no restrictions whatsoever. That’s good, because there’s no free trial, and this service isn’t particularly cheap. Out of the three available plans, the 1-year option will hurt your wallet the least. The packages available are:

Best server coverage

Number of servers: 900+ | Server locations: 280+ | IP addresses: 93,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 5

Local servers

Lots of server locations

Complex privacy policy

Not cheap

HideMyAss users have two local Bangladesh servers at their disposal. This provider’s main draw is a broad network that covers almost every country on the planet. Desktop clients are relatively basic and straightforward, which makes HideMyAss very easy-to-use.

The service is part of AVG, the well-known antivirus company, so you’d expect security won’t be an issue. Privacy is a different story, though. The provider has an unnecessarily complicated and lengthy privacy policy, and while it doesn’t log web activity, it does log your incoming IP address and the IP address of the server you're using. That’s more than most providers do. On the plus side, there are good levels of customer support here, via email, chat and a ticket system.

Pricing will also raise a few eyebrows as even the discounted longer-term contract prices are a little on the high side. There is a 30-day refund here, though, but it comes with some restrictions – you can’t have used more than 10GB of data or made over 100 connections. You also have a 7-day free trial, but don't forget to cancel your subscription before it expires or you'll be charged. As ever, the yearly subscription offers the best value. The packages available are:

Most secure VPN

Number of servers: 4820 | Server locations: 62 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6

Huge network

Tight security

Monthly billing is expensive

Free trial is hidden on website

NordVPN doesn’t have any servers in Bangladesh itself, but it does offer 13 servers in India which are the nearest options that’ll likely get you the fastest possible connection. This provider also has a huge global network of servers which is a boon in general terms, and it delivered very good performance levels in our testing.

The Panama-based service offers a host of desktop and mobile apps that are quite easy-to-use, yet packed with advanced features. P2P action is allowed on select servers and customer support is available all the time to deal with any problems.

Things look even better on the security front: all the usual expected features are here, along with dedicated IPs, Onion support, and double encryption on select servers. NordVPN clearly states that none of the user’s online activity or browsing history is being monitored, stored or otherwise put at risk.

There is a free 3-day trial to test the service, although curiously this isn’t advertised on the homepage (find it here). The monthly billing is steep so your best bet is the very affordable 3-year plan, covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee. The packages available are:

Fastest VPN

Number of servers: 1000+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: 40000+ | Maximum devices supported: 10

Broad server network

Excellent performance and clients

Somewhat expensive

No free trial

While IPVanish doesn’t have a local presence in Bangladesh, it offers plenty of coverage in India, the next best thing in this case. The rest of the network spans across 60 countries, making it one of the fastest growing VPNs in the world.

Performance-wise, the service gave us a significant increase in download speeds compared to our normal (non-VPN) rates. The dedicated PC client is a premium offering, and the Mac and mobile apps are of a similarly high quality. A number of settings cover both the basics and more advanced features.

OpenVPN, PPTP and L2TP/IPsec security protocols are supported and you get 256-bit AES encryption. Also, there is a ‘zero logs’ policy in place on the privacy front, with 24/7 customer support provided.

IPVanish’s pricing is just a bit higher than the rest of the VPN pack. There’s no free trial either, although the provider does offer a 7-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with the service. The 1-year plan boasts the best value for money, and the packages available are:

Best balance of price and performance

Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 30+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5-10

Free trial

Great value 2-year plan

No P2P support

Detailed session (not traffic) logging

This provider doesn’t have any servers located in Bangladesh, but with nine servers in India and a solid, self-managed network, getting a fast connection should not be an issue. A further big plus point is the fact that SaferVPN delivered above-average performance in our testing. Sadly, you won’t be able to use it for torrents as there is no P2P support.

There are dedicated clients for all the main operating systems, with support for IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP and PPTP security protocols, as well as 256-bit encryption. The provider doesn’t log traffic data but does store session data (connect and disconnect times, bandwidth used, your incoming IP address, etc.) which is more than we’d ideally like to see.

Customer service is available around the clock through live chat or email, and you can sample SaferVPN with a 24-hour ‘all-access’ trial. All plans have a 30-day money-back guarantee, and the 2-year option offers great value for money. The packages available are:

How to choose the best VPN service for Bangladesh

As ever, watertight security and a clear and transparent privacy policy are highly important aspects when considering which provider to pick. And for obvious reasons, it’s a good idea to go for a service which has local servers, as these generally provide a more stable and faster connection. These might be rare when it comes to Bangladesh, though, so the presence of any local servers at all will be most welcome.

Ideally, your VPN of choice should also offer a wide range of native clients which are user-friendly, and it should boast good coverage in terms of customer support. Anything else beyond that is a bonus!