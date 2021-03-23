Surfshark for Netflix: does it work, how good is it and where to start

You'd be hard pushed to argue that Netflix hasn't revolutionized the way people watch TV. It puts thousands of TV shows, documentaries, and movies at your fingertips. All you need is a stable internet connection and a device to access the Netflix app - oh...and a VPN would help, too!

That's because while Netflix is one of the best streaming platforms available, not all of its content is available in every country of the world. Due to licensing restrictions, some Netflix shows and movies can only be watched in specific regions or countries globally. Which, as a result, has meant that streamers around the world have been turning to services like Surfshark for Netflix.

For example, Twin Peaks and The Blair Witch Project are only available on Netflix US. Meanwhile, Captain America: Civil War is a Netflix Canada exclusive. And if you want to watch only Fools and Horses, you’ll need a Netflix UK subscription. The list of geographic Netflix exclusives goes on.

You can, however, solve the issue of geo-restrictions and access any international Netflix library by using a top Netflix VPN like Surfshark. But how does this work, and where do you get started? Read on to find out.

More: See what we think about Surfshark in our full review

What can I do with Surfshark for Netflix?

Using Surfshark for Netflix, you can easily circumvent geo-restrictions and access international Netflix libraries regardless of your geographic location. Surfshark offers a large network of 3,200 servers in over 60 countries around the world and benefits from most of the key features that you'd expect from a premium VPN.

With such a large number of VPN locations on offer from Surfshark, it’s really easy to use the platform for accessing Netflix all over the world. That’ll be great news if you travel to a different country for work or on holiday and want to stream shows and movies on Netflix that you’d be able to access at home.

Plus, if you’re at home and want to watch a specific TV show or movie that isn’t available in your region or country, all you need to do is connect to a Surfshark VPN server in the country where it can be streamed and then head over to Netflix.

But perhaps the most eye-catching reason to use Surfshark for Netflix is the price. The service tops our chart of the best cheap VPN providers, with some absolutely bargain pricing available if you're happy to commit for more than a year. Plus, a single subscription covers unlimited devices - meaning you'll have a companion to stream Netflix on your laptop, Smart TV, mobile, tablet, Fire Stick and, well, everything else!

Surfshark for Netflix: does it work?

If you’re thinking of downloading a VPN and using it purely for streaming, one of the most important things to check is whether or not the provider in question provides access to Netflix.

While some VPN services are vague about whether or not they can be used for accessing Netflix, this isn’t the case with Surfshark. On its website, the provider is clear about the fact that it works with Netflix. In fact, Surfshark claims to provide access to 15 Netflix libraries. These include Netflix US, Netflix UK, Netflix Japan, Netflix France, Netflix Australia, Netflix Italy, and many others.

Of course, you can’t believe everything a company tells you. But in the case of Surfshark for Netflix, it isn’t exaggerating with these claims. In our Surfshark review, we successfully accessed Netflix US via five test locations. We also used it to access Netflix in the UK, Australia and Japan (although, the speeds were slower due to the longer distances).

Overall, Surfshark is one of the best streaming VPNs on the market. As well as providing access to Netflix, it’s capable of unblocking Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer, and many other streaming platforms.

(Image credit: XanderSt / Shutterstock)

How to use Surfshark for Netflix

Now that you’re well aware of the different benefits of using Surfshark for Netflix, you’re probably wondering how you actually do this. Luckily, it’s straightforward to set up Surfshark and use it for watching Netflix content.

The first step is to sign up for a Surfshark account. Once you’ve done that, you’ll want to download the Surfshark app on your device of choice, log into your Surfshark account, go through a short set up process (if you haven’t already), and connect to a VPN server in the country whose version of Netflix you want to use. Finally, you can open the Netflix app and begin streaming in a different country.

How does this work in practice? Well, if you want to stream Netflix on your computer, you’ll need to download the official Surfshark Windows or Mac app. And to use Surfshark for Netflix in France, you’ll need to connect to a French VPN server. Should you need any further help, you can access a 24/7 live chat on Surfshark’s website.

Is using Surfshark for Netflix legal?

It’s certainly great that you can use Surfshark for unblocking Netflix, but you might be wondering whether or not VPNs are actually legal.

Most countries allow their citizens to use VPNs and haven’t implemented laws banning their usage. But in a small handful of countries, including China and Russia, these services are illegal and therefore out of bounds.

Although many countries permit VPN usage, streaming companies like Netflix typically view these services as problematic and are actively clamping down on them. Netflix stipulates in its terms and conditions that subscribers aren’t allowed to use VPNs, as seen below:

“You also agree not to circumvent, remove, alter, deactivate, degrade or thwart any of the content protections in the Netflix service; use any robot, spider, scraper or other automated means to access the Netflix service... We may terminate or restrict your use of our service if you violate these Terms of Use or are engaged in illegal or fraudulent use of the service.”

Even though Netflix is constantly identifying and blocking VPN services, top providers like Surfshark, ExpressVPN and NordVPN are pretty good at avoiding detection because they regularly introduce new streaming-friendly servers.