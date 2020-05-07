How to download and install NordVPN on Windows

Panama-based NordVPN is a hugely popular VPN service with a network that offers way over 5,000 servers across more than 50 countries.

It's one of the world's most popular VPN services, with native apps for Mac, iOS, Android, Linux and, of course, Windows.

The good news is that on top of all NordVPN's other perks (six simultaneous connections, effective a kill switch, several VPN protocols, the list goes on), it's also ridiculously easy to set up and operate - and there's always it's useful 24/7 live support to fall back on if you're struggling.

If you find yourself falling at the first hurdle, then this guide will show you how to download, install and set up NordVPN on your Windows device. We'll take you through the process step-by-step so you'll be using the service on your PC in no time at all.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

1. Go to the NordVPN website

Open your web browser of choice, navigate to the NordVPN website and click the VPN Apps link at the top middle of the page.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

2. Download the app

At the top of the page click on the Download button to begin downloading NordVPN’s Windows app.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3. Open the installation file

Once NordVPN’s setup file (NordVPNSetup.exe) has finished downloading, head to the downloads file on your Windows PC and double click on the executable to begin the installation process.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

4. Install the app

A prompt from Windows will appear on your screen asking you if you want NordVPN to make changes to your computer, click yes to begin the installation. Choose where you want the app to install on your device and then you have the option to have a shortcut for NordVPN created on your desktop or in your Start menu. Once the installation is complete, NordVPN will launch.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

5. Login to your account

When you open NordVPN’s windows app for the first time, the app will ask you to login into your account. Type in your email and password and then click Sign In to begin using the service.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

6. Connect to a server

Now that NordVPN is up and running on your computer, you’ll need to pick a server to connect to. If you’re in a hurry, you can click Quick connect at the bottom of the app and NordVPN will automatically connect you to a server. However, if you want to connect to a particular country, you’ll need to scroll down the column on the left side of the app and choose one. Alternatively, you can also find the country you want to connect to on the map in the middle of the app and click on the blue pin to connect.

Now you’re connected and you can safely continue your online activities with NordVPN.

