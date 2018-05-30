Get VPN download clients with our direct links

We have enlisted the help of dozens of VPN service providers, big and small, to bring to you the biggest and most up to date directory of where to download VPN clients for almost all major platforms complete with direct links where possible.

Bear in mind though that some providers update their clients frequently and some platforms do not encourage direct links to Google Play and Apple App Store. Others will not allow direct downloads without logging into your account, in which case, we have redirected you to the relevant page.

In the best of cases, the VPN provider will have links to older versions of their VPN as well as VPN for old but still popular platforms like Windows XP or Windows Vista as well as other media consumption platforms such as Amazon TV.

Note that downloading these VPN clients doesn’t give you the service for free. You will still need to buy a subscription from one of the service providers; check out our list of best VPN

To the rest of the 300 or so VPN service providers out there, if your company is not listed in here, fill this form and we will add it, for free, to the list.

Download Express VPN client for

Windows | Mac | iOS | Android | Router | Linux

Download Nord VPN client for

Android | Windows | MacOS | iOS | Chrome | Firefox

Download VyprVPN VPN client for

Windows | Android | Router | Mac | iOS | BlackPhone

Download Cyberghost VPN client for

Windows | Mac | iOS | Android

Download PIA VPN client for

Windows | Mac | iOS | Android | Linux | Chrome | Firefox

Download SaferVPN VPN client for

Windows | Android | iOS | Mac | Chrome

Download GooseVPN VPN client for

Windows | Android | iOS | Mac

Download Hotspot Shield VPN client for

iOS | Android | Mac | Windows | Chrome

Download Tunnelbear VPN client for

iOS | Android | Mac | Windows | Chrome