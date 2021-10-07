Unicheck plagiarism checker review

Unicheck is a pretty straightforward plagiarism checker designed for personal, educational, and business use. The interface is simple, the setup is smooth and the insight it gives is phenomenal. This tool allows for individuals to make sure what they are writing is original. It also gives educational facilities the ability to make sure the same is true of their students.

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Unicheck has filled a wonderful space between writing and writing safely. Regardless of whether you’re writing a college paper, a thesis, or simply your next summary for your boss, making sure that you aren’t plagiarizing is vital.

Interested in Unicheck? Check out the website here

With Unicheck, that process is easy! You can simply upload a file and have Unicheck validate in the background, you can write on their website, or with its integrations to a number of popular office software suites and even learning management systems (LMS). The plagiarism checking process is remarkably easy, and something you could quickly do for anything you may be writing. Depending on your writing application of choice, this could even be done while writing, taking no time away from your day to make sure what you are writing hasn’t already been written.

Also check out our roundup of the best free writing software

Unicheck's personal and business plans use a sliding scale for pricing while education customers will need to contact the company directly for a quote (Image credit: Unicheck)

Plans and pricing

Unicheck has a free edition to allow you to try out the software. However, if you want to actually be able to utilize all the features to its fullest, there are a handful of paid options.

Under the personal branch, there is an option to pay by bulk of pages. This shows the amount of savings you can have based on a single double spaced page according to basic academic standards.

Meanwhile, the educational branch has three plan designs; essentials, support plus, and enterprise. Understandably, the essentials pack is the cheapest, while enterprise is the most expensive and robust plan.

The business branch though has a per page plan design much like the personal plan. This also shows savings per page based on how many pages are chosen.

You can test out Unicheck's plagiarism checker for free on its site (Image credit: Unicheck)

Features

Unicheck is essentially two programs in one: a plagiarism detector and an authorship verification tool. Plagiarism checking is pretty self explanatory, this tool checks to make sure words written are true to the author by making sure they have not been written before.

The feature that is remarkable is the authorship verification tool. This tool is an AI-powered assistant that checks papers for inconsistencies or changes in writing. Where this gets really incredible is that it can tell even in just one paper if there are inconsistencies. Meaning, if a student starts and ends their paper on their own but the middle is a copy and reworded, Emma (the AI assistant) will be able to tell. Further, the more this AI gets to know a student’s writing, the better she can recognize it and sniff out any inconsistencies.

Interface and in use

The online interface for Unicheck is pretty minimalist all around. Users upload their documents as starting points and then Unicheck can give a full rundown on similarities, citations and references. Additionally, it can show you in-line where these issues are and provides more details on each problem.

Unicheck provides detailed reports on the findings of its plagiarism checker (Image credit: Unicheck)

Unicheck can also let you know the percentage of your files that are citations, references, pulling from sources and more. There is even a built-in library where you can store a plethora of documents.

Support

On the online platform, there is a chat window at the bottom right. It’s run via Intercom and allows for real life responses within about 5 minutes. This allows for quick support from the actual team, instead of getting handed around via phone transfers.

You can find user guides, video tutorials and a FAQ in Unicheck's Help Center (Image credit: Unicheck)

There is also an abundance of user guides, video tutorials and answers in Unicheck’s help center. All of these allow for an overflow of support to utilize this program. To make things better, the company also links to blog posts that are related to its plagiarism checker.

Final verdict

If looking for a simple, straightforward, online based plagiarism checker, you can’t go wrong with Unicheck. The processes are straightforward and the interface is clean and user friendly. Regardless if you are a student, professor, employer, parent, or employee, this tool can be quite useful.

If you write for a living, or check writing for a living, this tool is invaluable. Plain and simple. Even if you write all of your own work, double checking that it’s not referencing something else you may have written, or accidentally aligning with something else could make or break your career.

We've also featured the best plagiarism checker