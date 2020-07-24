There are numerous helpdesk software on the market, but the cloud-based power of the RingCentral Contact Center is hard to ignore.

RingCentral Contact Center is a powerful program designed to streamline customer service and aid rapid resolutions for any issues—and it’s certainly up there with the best helpdesk software available. It can integrate with a range of popular third-party programs such as Salesforce and Zendesk, and it has a range of powerful features to help your service team.

In our RingCentral Contact Center review, we’ve analyzed every aspect of this program, including its plans and pricing, main features, ease of use, and customer support.

Plans and pricing

There are three RingCentral Contact Center plans available for businesses with various needs. Prices aren’t openly advertised, so you will need to contact the RingCentral team for more information.

The simplest Basic plan is designed for those who only need inbound voice features. It can be integrated with RingCentral Office, includes both IVR and ACD tools, and allows you to collaborate with the rest of your team.

Upgrading to the mid-range Advanced plan opens up omnichannel customer service routing so you can integrate chat and email support with your contact center. It also supports a range of CRM integrations with popular programs like Salesforce.

Finally, the Ultimate plan adds outbound dialing so you can contact clients directly. It also has a range of campaign management tools and powerful outbound dialing features. Extra tools can be added on a case-by-case basis, so be sure to tell the RingCentral team about your requirements.

There are three RingCentral Contact Center plans. (Image credit: RingCentral)

Features

As one of the most powerful helpdesk programs available, RingCentral Contact Center is naturally backed by advanced features. For starters, it includes everything that you need to receive incoming calls, use various support channels, and streamline the entire customer service process.

Additionally, it has a range of integrations with powerful CRM platforms and other software. You can also create custom integrations with the platform’s advanced APIs.

On the usability front, RingCentral includes management features to help you control your team and their performance. For example, silent monitoring and whisper coaching will help you train new staff, and the in-depth analytics tools can aid performance monitoring.

There are also numerous intelligent routing features designed to help customers find relevant information as fast as possible. They can leave their contact information for a scheduled call back, will be connected with the best agent based on their skills, and can get in contact through various channels if required. Overall, the features on offer here are extremely impressive.

There are numerous powerful features. (Image credit: RingCentral )

Interface and in use

The RingCentral Contact Center user interface is intuitive and easy to navigate. It has a menu on the left of the screen for quick navigation, as well as advanced tools to help you get the most out of your customer interactions.

On top of this, the program is available on both desktop and mobile devices. Although the desktop version is slightly more advanced, the mobile apps still boast a selection of powerful tools.

Getting started can take some time, as you will have to contact the RingCentral team before you can purchase a Contact Center subscription. All service staff have to be added to the system through the Central web dashboard before they can begin working.

The RingCentral Contact Center user interface has a range of customer service tools. (Image credit: RingCentral)

Support

RingCentral Contact Center is backed by self-help and live support streams. Solutions to common problems can be found in the RingCentral knowledge base, which includes tutorials, guides, video resources, and full documentation outlining how the program works.

There is also a selection of live support options for those with more complex issues. Live chat, email, and phone support are available, and there’s even an active community forum where users discuss their problems.

There are numerous support streams available. (Image credit: RingCentral )

Security

RingCentral Contact Center is backed by security features designed to keep sensitive data safe and to keep your service staff working efficiently in all situations.

For starters, certain parts of your Contact Center can be controlled with permission-base access restriction. With this, you can give users access to the tools that they need to do their job. The platform is built on the cloud, and RingCentral guarantees at least 99.99% uptime.

Also, any data that are transferred to or from the Contact Center interface is fully encrypted at all times. RingCentral boasts full compliance with numerous security standards, including HIPAA, CPNI, SOX, and PCI.

There are various security features protecting the program. (Image credit: RingCentral )

The competition

Although RingCentral Contact Center is a great choice, there are other options on the market worth considering. Freshcaller is a popular program that is tailored specifically for small businesses. You don’t need to have any special hardware to use it, and the cheapest plan only requires that you pay for call charges.

Final verdict

Ultimately, RingCentral Contact Center is one of the most powerful helpdesk programs in the world. It has a range of advanced features, an intuitive user interface, and the tools to help you manage large teams of customer service specialists.

On top of this, RingCentral Contact Center is backed by leading security features, a wide range of pre-coded third-party integrations, and impressive customer support. Its prices do lack transparency, but overall, there was little that we didn’t like.