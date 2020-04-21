RemotePC Meeting is only worthwhile if you also need RemotePC’s remote computer access software. Otherwise, you can get much of the same functionality from a free competitor.

RemotePC Meeting is a relatively new online meeting platform that’s included with every RemotePC plan or can be purchased on its own. The software stands out for offering strong security measures, although it otherwise offers only basic video conferencing features. In our RemotePC Meeting review, we’ll take a closer look at everything this platform has to offer to help you decide whether it’s right for you.

Plans and pricing

RemotePC Meeting only costs $2.95 for the first year as a standalone product. After one year, though, the price jumps up to a whopping $29.50.

That’s much more expensive than just about any other video conferencing software we’ve seen. The reason behind this high cost is that after the first year, you’re automatically enrolled in a full RemotePC plan. That means that you’re paying for remote computer access software as well as video conferencing—whether you want it or not. If you do want RemotePC’s remote access software, Meeting is included with all plans.

Features and utilities

RemotePC Meeting covers most of the basics for online video conferencing, but it doesn’t exactly go above and beyond. The most useful tool that the service offers is a calendar app scheduler, which is extremely easy to use. We also liked that you can integrate this scheduling tool with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook, and Yahoo! Calendar to keep track of your meetings.

Within meetings, you have the option to chat with the group as well as share your screen. The one feature that really stands out about RemotePC Meeting is that you can launch a virtual whiteboard, which comes with a number of useful drawing tools. However, only the presenter can draw on the whiteboard, so this has limited utility for group discussions.

One surprising thing we found is that RemotePC Meeting doesn’t enable you to record meetings. That might not be a problem for every user, but it’s a significant missing feature.

Setup

Getting started with RemotePC Meeting takes only a few seconds. Just create an account and you’re ready to go. The system auto-assigns you a permanent meeting room link, and you can easily invite others to a meeting by sending them the URL or dial-in information.

It’s worth noting that RemotePC Meeting doesn’t have any address book or recent contacts function. This makes it faster to get started, but it can be a hindrance if you contact the same people for video meetings frequently.

Interface and performance

RemotePC Meeting’s user interface is remarkably simple. When you log into the video conferencing platform, you’ll see your permanent meeting room information and an option to schedule a new meeting. The dashboard also displays any upcoming meetings you’ve scheduled, but that’s about it.

The in-meeting interface is similarly simple. There are relatively few options beyond sharing your screen or pulling up the whiteboard. This simplicity is nice for quick, streamlined meetings, but it certainly reflects the fact that RemotePC Meeting just doesn’t have a lot of features to offer.

The platform’s video and audio quality was better than we initially expected given it’s pared-down feature set. The HD video stream wasn’t crystal-clear, but it was sharper than what we’ve experienced with some free and low-cost competitors. Unfortunately, there’s no option to reduce the resolution and bandwidth use of your video stream, so meeting participants with slow Internet connections may need to simply dial in.

Security

One area where RemotePC Meeting shines is in security. You have the option to set up trusted devices that must verify any new device attempting to log into your account, as well as the option to add two-factor authentication for login.

RemotePC Meeting also protects your meetings with end-to-end encryption and users can only enter a meeting if they have your meeting link. That said, you can run into trouble since your meeting room URL is permanent and there’s no way to require a unique password for each meeting.

Support

RemotePC offers support by email, live chat, and phone. Live chat support is available 24/7, while phone support is available 6 AM to 11:30 PM Monday to Friday (Pacific Time). The company’s website also has a limited FAQs page for Meetings, although most of the documentation that RemotePC provides is tailored toward the company’s remote computer access software.

The competition

There are plenty of good alternatives to RemotePC Meeting that don’t force you into a software bundle. 8x8 Video Meetings and Lifesize both offer free plans that include unlimited meetings with no time limits. Like RemotePC Meeting, each of these platforms includes integrations with popular calendar apps for scheduling meetings and HD video quality. Lifesize goes one step further, enabling integration with team productivity apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams.

Final verdict

RemotePC Meeting is only worthwhile if you also need RemotePC’s remote computer access software - which, to be fair, is the whole reason it exists. For better or worse, you can only purchase Meeting as a standalone product for the first year. Even then, the software is missing a number of basic features we’ve come to expect from general video conferencing software, like the ability to record meetings and password-protect conferences. On the whole, it’s not a bad video conferencing software, but there are better alternatives available.