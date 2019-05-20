The Realme 3 Pro may make a big impact in the affordable phone market with its remarkably low price, but we won't know if it's worth the money until we get to our full review.

You’re spoilt for choice if you’re looking for an affordable phone that doesn’t cost lots in 2019, and the latest attempt to offer that is the Realme 3 Pro.

Originally part of Oppo, Realme split from its parent firm in May 2018 and has since been producing handsets to sell in both China and India. It sits in both a similar price and spec bracket to the Honor 8X, which one of the best cheap phones at the moment.

The Realme 3 Pro is the first phone from the company to land in the UK – including a variety of other European countries – but there’s currently no insight on whether it’ll be available in Australia or the US.

You’ll be able to buy the phone in the UK from June 5, but so far we’ve only heard of it being available on Realme’s website. It doesn’t seem like any retailers or networks have picked up the handset to sell yet.

There’s no release date information for the US and Australia. We’ve asked if it’ll be available in either of those countries, and we’ll be sure to update you with further information if it is.

As for price, that’s where this phone is interesting. The basic version is set to cost £175 (about $220, AU$320) with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the 6GB of RAM and 128GB version will be a touch more at £219 (about $280, AU$400).

Design and display

The Realme 3 doesn't immediately feel like a premium handset like the 'Pro' name suggests, but its build quality seems to be high considering the handset's price.

The rear of the phone feels a little cheap to the touch as you tap around on the back, but it has a metal edge, and from the front it looks similar to a lot of other phones.

The rear cover has a gradient effect, which is something we've gotten used to on handsets but it offers a different look than just a block color choice.

The version of the phone pictured here is the Nitro Blue, and there's also a Lightning Purple variant that has a mixture of the aforementioned color and black mixed together.

It gives the phone a different effect in a variety of lighting scenarios, and it's an attractive look. There's a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the phone, too.

Around the edges you'll find the power button on the right and the volume buttons on the left hand side of the phone.

The bottom edge is home to a 3.5mm headphone jack – allowing you to listen to wired headsets wherever you are – as well as a speaker and a microUSB port to charge up the device.

We would have preferred this handset to use the more popular USB-C port, and this is likely one way the company has kept the unite price lower than some of the competition.

OS and specs

The Realme 3 Pro comes running the latest Android 9 Pie software, but it looks very different to what you're used to seeing on other Android phones.

It's called Color OS, which is a popular overlay in China. While it offers a clean user interface it can be considered a bit childish by some who have used it in the past.

Inside the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, which in our limited testing has proved fast enough to load all of the apps we've tried. You may struggle slightly with some intensive games, but we won't know that for sure until the time of our full review.

You'll either have 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM with 128GB of space. Both of those versions have support for microSD cards up to 256GB.

Camera and battery

We've yet to be able to properly test the camera on the Realme 3 Pro, but some of the shots we've seen the phone take have been impressive.

On the rear is a 16MP f/1.7 shooter with a 5MP depth sensor paired with it for bokeh effects and a variety of other features.

The phone is capable of slow-mo video and 4K video recording as well, and there's also a powerful 25MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The battery inside the Realme 3 Pro is a whopping 4045mAh, which should make it last awhile – ideally over a day. It comes with fast-charging capabilities, but there's no wireless charging here.

Early verdict

We need to do quite a bit more testing before we find out whether the Realme 3 Pro is worth your money, but on paper this is an impressive phone. It's genuinely quite remarkable what the company is offering here for the price.

Even in our limited testing time the phone has impressed us, and considering how low the price is it may well soon become one of our favorite cheap phones.