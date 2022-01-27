Razer Iskur Fabric review

The Razer Iskur Fabric took everything we loved about the original Iskur and gave it a classy look and comfortable, breathable fabric without jacking up the price. It's still expensive though, and fabric upholstery comes with its own issues.

Razer Iskur Fabric two-minute review

The Razer Iskur Fabric is the next iteration of the Razer Iskur line of gaming chairs that the company introduced in 2020, which was already one of the best gaming chairs around.

Now, with a more comfortable fabric upholstery that breathes better during extended gaming sessions, the Razer Iskur Fabric improves on its predecessor in just about every way.

The Iskur Fabric isn't all that much different from the Razer Iskur that we reviewed last year, and it has all the same features and design as that chair, so it does come with some of its downsides too.

Chief among these is that it comes with the same hefty price tag of $499/£499/AU$729, but this can cut either way.

If you're the type who believes that PVC leather adds quality to a chair over fabric, then charging the same price for a fabric gaming chair might seem unreasonable.

We aren't talking about real leather here though – we're talking about PVC, which is essentially plastic – so we think the fabric is a step up. As such, we're glad to see that the price didn't go up as a result.

The chair is designed for those up to 5 feet, 11 inches tall (about 180cm), so it still isn't a great fit for gamers with a larger frame – though for those who need more room, the Iskur Fabric XL is available for someone up to 6 feet, 10 inches (about 208cm), though it is more expensive.

The embroidered details on the Iskur Fabric are also less pronounced than the original Iskur, which added green touches all along the seams (though an all-black PVC leather version with black embroidery is also available).

Better still, the dark grey fabric construction simply adds a bit of class to a gaming chair, which is a harder thing to find than you might think. If you like the style and features of a gaming chair but want actual comfort and something a bit more mature-looking, then the Razer Iskur Fabric was made especially for you.

If she fits, she sits...and leaves plenty of hair behind as a reminder as to whose home this really is. (Image credit: Future)

The fabric construction adds something that the PVC leather doesn't have to worry about, though, and that is trying to keep it clean.

You might get dust, dirt, and potato chip crumbles stuck in the nooks and crannies of a PVC leather seat, but it is generally much easier to clean. Plus, black PVC leather doesn't stain.

The same can't be said of the fabric material on the Iskur Fabric, so you'll have to be more careful with those energy drinks.

Oh, did we mention it's a magnet for pet hair? If you have a hairy creature, you're probably used to it, but it's still worth pointing it out.

The Razer Iskur Fabric keeps all the great things about its PVC leather sibling though, including the fantastic lumbar support and 4D armrest. This latter definitely helps give a bit more room for anyone wanting to sit cross-legged, but the race car-seat styling makes this a bit too difficult to be comfortable.

The seat cushion is comfortable and sitting in it for a long time is a pleasure, even more so than the original Iskur.

The cushion's fabric upholstery breathes much better than PVC does, which helps keep things from getting sweaty during long hours playing online or working through the day.

In the end, all-day comfort is the most important thing of all, whether you plan on using a chair for work or play. In either case, the Razer Iskur Fabric delivers and does so with a classy look that is rare among gamer-oriented products, making it very easy to recommend to anyone with the budget for it.

Buy it if...

You want fabric upholstery in a gaming chair

Not many gaming chairs come with fabric upholstery, and this one is the best example of that we've ever seen.

You want a comfortable gaming chair

Many gaming chairs are more for aesthetics than actual comfort, but Razer hit both those targets with this chair.

You want something with a classy look

We are really trying not to say "grown-up" here, but we don't have to. The chair says it for us.

Don't buy if...

You don't want to worry about cleaning it

Everyone needs to clean furniture (yes, even PVC leather), but fabric is going to be tougher to clean, period.

You're on a budget

This is a premium gaming chair. The price is reasonable for what you're getting, but you definitely have to pay for the privilege.

You have a larger frame

This chair is rated for up to 5 feet, 11 inches/180cm. There's some wiggle room at the top there, but if you're pushing 6 feet, 6 inches/190cm, you should consider the Iskur Fabric XL instead.