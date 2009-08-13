CandyCane Melodica (iPhone) review

You may never have heard of an odd, electronic musical instrument called a Tenori-on, but – ta-daa! – you can now get a kind of fake, unlicensed, and not-quite-as-good software version for your iPhone. (Which is just as well as a real one costs £750.)
It presents you with a grid of squares; tap them to light them up. It 'plays' in a loop, from left to right, sounding a note when the playhead hits one of the activated squares.
John Williams's job is safe for serious composition, of course – and anyway, though you can save creations within Melodica, there's no way to export them – but my, it's fun.
It's almost impossible to create a tune that doesn't hang together and sound great in a quirkily.
