Hands on: Acer Iconia Tab 7

The phablet is an ever-rising superstar, but sticking phone capabilities straight onto a 7-inch tablet? Let's all just stop and think carefully about this.

But Acer believes it can work and the Iconia Tab 7 is proof of faith. With 3G connectivity and the ability to make phone calls, Acer's tablet is going head to head with the Asus Fonepad for an affordable price of €150 (around £123, $207) at the end of May.

While the tablet shares the Iconia One 7's 1280 x 800 IPS display with nice wide viewing angles, the body is a bit thinner at 9mm.

That brushed aluminium back also makes it feel sturdier than the One and decidedly more premium, though a tad less exciting (the One 7 comes in a choice of 10 different colours).

It's all well and good until you get to the protruding camera, which does stick out noticeably. That's probably down to it clocking in at a more impressive 5MP.

Is that because it's more acceptable to take photos with this tablet considering it's sort of a phone too? The jury's still out.

Running on a Mediatek MT8382 quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz, the Tab 7 isn't breaking any speed barriers and there was noticeable delay when switching between portrait and landscape, probably not helped by having just 1GB of RAM inside.

The better news is that it's running Android 4.4 KitKat right out of the box (unlike the One 7), though unfortunately for the purists, you'll have a few extra pre-installed apps on top.

Acer also tells us that we'll get six hours of battery out of this slab but you'll have to wait until our full review to see just how accurate that number is.

Just as we expected, when it came to seeing how it would feel to use the Iconia One 7 as a phone it felt pretty damn weird. Acer did admit that people will more likely chat on it via a Bluetooth headset, but even then we can't see this replacing anyone's day-to-day handset.

Early verdict

3G connectivity and phone capabilities mean you'll rarely be disconnected from the world, but the Iconia Tab 7 probably won't replace your phone. Still, it has some good stuff going for it, including a 5MP camera, a nice brushed aluminium finish, and a fairly good asking price.