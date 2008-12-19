Lexmark X560n review

Ticks all the boxes, although it's asking price is a little steep

The Lexmark X560n is an heavyweight colour multifunction device, designed for a workgroup.

It's a definite two-person lift and has that 'scanner stuck on top of a printer' look.

The scanner comes complete with a 50-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF) and the paper tray can take up to 400 sheets, with another 150 sheets in the multipurpose tray that folds down from the front.

The control panel is logical enough – if a little crowded – and it has a large, back-lit LCD display.

The X560n comes complete with USB, Ethernet and parallel connections as standard, and also includes full fax functions. Lexmark claims speeds of 30ppm for black print and 20ppm for colour, but our tests gave 22ppm and 12ppm respectively, even when we were printing long documents.

This is still a quick printer, though, and its print quality is high. Black text and business graphics are sharp and vivid, and photographic prints look more natural than you'd expect. Costs are fairly low, too, with black print costing 1.6p while a colour page costs around 5.4p.