Innovage Jumbo Universal Remote

It's far from flawless, but for the intended market this remote will prove easy to use and effective

The main selling point for the Jumbo Universal Remote from Innovage is its distinctive over-sized design. At nearly a foot long, you're unlikely to lose it down the back of the sofa, and the 1in buttons make it ideal for those with impaired vision or dexterity. The manufacturer also suggests using it to teach children to use AV equipment.

The Jumbo remote is compatible with most major brands of AV equipment and allows operation of up to four devices. It requires two AA batteries, although these are not provided. Set-up is extremely easy, using the relevant manufacturer codes in the supplied booklet.

However, this could prove a slight problem to the remote's intended users, as the codes are printed in extremely small text, so elderly users or those with impaired vision might need some assistance.

Once all of the programming is complete, the remote is very easy to use, and the large buttons are clearly labelled giving the device a refreshingly uncluttered appearance. However, owing to its giant dimensions, the Jumbo is a little cumbersome to use and it felt more as if we were holding a computer keyboard than a remote control.

It's not exactly a feature-heavy product, but there are a couple of handy extras including a programmable power off timer and a code search button which looks for the device codes automatically.

Due to the remote's size and weight, one-handed operation is not an option since you'll need one hand to hold the remote and the other to press the buttons.

Not the most comprehensive universal remote we've seen by a long way, but its size and basic functions make it a good buy for its intended audience and it won't break the bank either.