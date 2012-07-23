The Roccat Savu is described as a 'mid-size hybrid gaming mouse'. We're not entirely sure what that means either, but it helps sum up the Roccat Savu - it's not quite one thing or another.

At first glance it looks like a gaming mouse, with the sharp and angular design reminiscent of other gaming mice such as the Corsair Vengeance M60.

However, where most gaming mice have lots of additional buttons to help you excel at games, the Roccat Savu only has two extra buttons. Residing on the left-hand side of the mouse, outside of games these buttons are used for flipping back and forth between web pages. They're even pretty common on new mice that are designed with more day-to-day computing tasks in mind.

An increasingly popular additional button on gaming mice is one that enables you to quickly change the sensitivity during games. Mice like the Logitech Optical Gaming Mouse G400 have this very useful button, but the Roccat Savu doesn't. So, as a gaming mouse - 'hybrid' or otherwise - it doesn't really do anything that a normal mouse doesn't.

However, there are a few things going for it. The first is that it is incredibly comfortable to use - somewhat surprisingly, considering its rather severe design. It feels great in the hand, and doesn't fall into the trap of being too large to comfortably hold that many gaming mice fall into, which explains the 'mid-size' description.

It's a bit on the light side, but has enough weight to not feel cheap, and it's fast and responsive.

Verdict

Though we wouldn't recommend it as a pure gaming mouse, we were very pleasantly surprised with how good the Roccat Savu felt.