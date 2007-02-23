Hercules T-Mini Standard review

With the PC's resolutely stealth-free lope towards the living room continuing, joypads have become more relevant than ever for PC gaming. Even your humble reviewer currently has his rig installed next to the LCD TV, for large-scale Company of Heroes skirmishes.

The Hercules T-Mini joypad is perfect for sofa-based gaming, and its plug-and-play nature makes it a doddle to set up - we found it needed no calibration whatsoever out of the box.

The pad features four shoulder buttons, and a further six on the front, alongside two analogue sticks and a d-pad, so all but the most complex flight-sims are catered for. It also comes with a PS2 plug alongside the standard USB connector, just in case you're gaming on the dark side as well. For £12, you just can't go wrong.