Wacom Bamboo Fun review

A great product that is easy to use with some great features for adding artistic touches to whatever you choose

While writing tablets are generally used by design professionals, the Bamboo Fun is aimed at the consumer market.

Available in white, silver, black or blue, the touchpad takes up the majority of the device, with four customisable buttons along the top and another, smaller touchpad used for zooming and scrolling.

Installation and setup is simple, and an informative tutorial quickly gets you up and running. As a mouse replacement, it takes a while to get used to, but becomes quickly intuitive.

It is also highly sensitive, so that those needing to draw and design with it should be satisfied with its accuracy. An excellent product all round.

