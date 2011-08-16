Patriot Wildfire 120GB review

A stunning freshman effort from Patriot – extreme performance for the capacity makes this your new SSD of choice

It's been a long time coming, but Patriot has finally released its own SandForce-based SSD, the performance-oriented Patriot Wildfire 120GB.

Like primary school kids vying for peer respect by racing up and down the school field, solid state drives (SSDs) are speed freaks. They're constantly trying to outdo one another at read/write performance, and occasionally falling over and grazing their figurative knees.

We say figurative, because when an actual primary school kid falls over and grazes their knee, parents don't announce a huge recall of nine year olds the way SSD manufacturers had to when it turned out the SandForce 2281 controller had gone awry.

With all that nasty business (hopefully) behind us, and new SSDs sporting a revised version of that particular controller, we can enjoy the speedy stuff without tears.