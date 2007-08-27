Asus P5K3 Deluxe bundle

This is an excellent bundle that absolutely performs to the right standards

Asus doesn't make memory; it does makes a lot of components, but memory isn't one of them. This, then, is rebranded memory from Qimonda, which has been given the Asus lick of paint in order to help Asus shift its top-end P5K3 Deluxe motherboard.

This is an interesting move, and one that it is worth repeating by actually integrating memory onto the premium spin of the motherboard for even lower latencies.

The sticks are standard looking, and even the heat spreader can be easily dislodged to reveal the vanilla DIMM beneath. The 9-9-9-24 timings meet the JEDEC standards and the performance on offer should be seen as the norm for DDR3.

What is interesting with these sticks is that they were easy to overclock (purely for testing purposes, obviously), down to 8-6-5-12, which shaved half a minute off the SuperPi test. When you consider that you're getting a quality motherboard for the price, that's guaranteed to work with the memory, this makes for a bundle above and beyond the norm