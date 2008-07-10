OCZ PC Power & Cooling Silencer 610 review

The low price keeps this PSU in the running, as it does little else to stand out from the competition

The OCZ PC Power & Cooling Silencer 610 eschews the large under-side fan design of many of its rivals in favour of a smaller, rear-mounted fan.

The benefit of having the larger fan is that it doesn't need to spin so fast to pass the same amount of air through it. Having the fan further away from the back of the supply also limits the noise it makes. That said, the Silencer manages to live up to its name, staying very quiet at peak loads.

Its efficiency rating is also pretty impressive. Strangely, the small fan also manages to keep the PSU very cool, only just hitting the 30 degree mark at full load.

For a cheaper supply the Silencer is a decent choice, but other rivals have it beat in terms of future resistance and efficiency.