Enermax Revolution 85+ 1050W review

Although this is something you're likely to find in some sci-fi movie, it offers good power and great efficiency

The Enermax Revolution 85+ 1050W comes with a whopping price tag, and it's probably the best-looker with its, industrial case looking like something you'd find powering a Terminator.

At 1,050W it packs a punch, too, making it ideal for power-hungry multi-GPU rigs. Enermax claims to have future-proofed its PSU by adding 12P sockets, ideal for when SkyNet comes online.

Our juice-measuring equipment confirmed that the Revolution 85+ could indeed function at well over 85 per cent efficiency, pushing to a jaw-dropping 91 per cent under 50 per cent load. At full load, it dropped to 85 per cent efficiency, but that's to be expected.

On both the inrush current and standby power, it wasn't too hot, however, nudging above the others on both.

