Works well once in action, but difficult to install

The Lite version doesn't hold a candle to the X-Craft 360's ultra-simple approach.

Instead it's a case of applying an uncomfortable amount of pressure to the chassis and forcing it back together once your drive's inside.

Once installed, it's almost as good as the 360, though. The only other niggle we have is the wobbly stand, which you'll probably discard anyway.