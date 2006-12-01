Buffalo Nfiniti Router WZR-G300N

Buffalo certainly seems to pride itself on being one of the first networking companies to hit the market with new technologies, thanks to a close relationship with Broadcom.

On a performance front, the Buffalo kit was reassuringly solid in all conditions. It certainly kept its head up during the short-range test, falling short of the fastest speeds but providing a consistent rate of data transfer. The medium-distance test did show it lagging behind some of its rivals, but not by much, while at extreme range it kept a solid, consistent connection.

Troublingly though, this admirably stable transfer speed was still less than other MIMO-G systems that we've seen. Despite this, the easy-to-use and feature-rich interface does help the Buffalo pick up a few much-needed points, and the router is particularly low in price, as are the network cards.