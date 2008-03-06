Akasa Combo USB Hub

With the ever-growing number of memory card formats available, having a reader that is able to handle them all is growing increasingly necessary.

The Akasa Combo goes that little bit further by adding three USB 2.0 ports to the line-up, making it a hub as well. As it's available in a range of colours, you can pick one to match your laptop or home setup.

You'll find support for 11 different card types, in all their formats, including T-Flash (Micto CD). The only card it won't support is the xD-Picture card, which is increasingly common in digital cameras.

Supplied with a sleeve, you can take the reader on the move with you, but when self-powered it runs at USB 1.1 speed, so isn't ideal for transferring large files. However, the power supply does offer full 40Mbps speeds from the USB 2.0 ports.