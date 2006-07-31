Phatware CalliGrapher review

This is a powerful solution that offers, on average, more than the standard one

Windows Mobile Pocket PC has handwriting recognition built in, so why would you want to spend cash on a separate system? Well, to improve on accuracy and ease of use, and get a range of features that are not in the provided software - and that's precisely what CalliGrapher offers.

As well as being accurate, CalliGrapher includes a spell checker. You can also also highlight any single word and use it to get a chunk of text on to the screen - a signature, correspondence address or email template. Overall, it's a powerful solution that provides more than the standard offering.