Just Mobile Cooling Bar

The Cooling Bar takes a different approach to ergonomic typing. Instead of a full-on stand, it's a barrel styled to match Apple's aluminium laptop range.

At 38cm long it's ideal for the MacBook; the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro fits fine but it covers the slot designed to secure the power cord.

Resting on its rubber-footed underside, it feels stable when supporting your laptop and allows a decent airflow underneath, and is handy enough to carry around in your laptop bag.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview