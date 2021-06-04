Mindbody point of sale (POS) review

If you run a gym or similar style health and wellness business then Mindbody POS may well help you boost your efficiency and fortunes too. It’s fully-loaded in the specification stakes, but quite a complex idea that also comes at a high price.

Mindbody POS is quite niche in that it’s a specialist provider of EPOS systems for your gym, spa, salon and wellness businesses.

That means Mindbody the company has expertise in custom POS payment processing solutions for companies that work in this sector.

Having started out building automated software solutions for small businesses, Mindbody POS systems now serve companies of all sizes, with the same superb customer service.

As a result you get very specific mobile POS features and functions for your business, available to use anywhere thanks to a handy business app. This POS approach is perfect for ventures that mix online bookings with physical transactions: which could make Mindbody POS one of the best POS system solutions for your fitness or wellness business.

In fact, the real benefit of using a Mindbody POS and its associated systems is that it can also be used for appointment bookings and other club or member-specific needs.

Mindbody POS is just one part of a whole system for gyms (Image credit: Mindbody)

Mindbody POS pricing

Mindbody POS systems offer the sort of packages that are best worked out based around your individual requirements. As a result, they advise contacting their sales personnel to get tailored pricing.

However, aside from the POS hardware, you’ll doubtless want to utilize one of their POS software packages, which allow better use of the Mindbody business app and other features.

By way of a guide they have in the US:

Essential from $129 per month

Accelerate from $239 per month

Ultimate for $349 per month

The UK has a slightly different setup it seems, from:

Starter packages at £109 per month

Accelerate for £209 per month

Ultimate at £309 per month

Ultimate Plus option at £479 per month

There are other add-ons too, such as branded mobile apps that can be customized to compliment your business. Integrated payment processing, meanwhile, is currently charged at 1.99% plus £0.2 per transaction to use the UK example.

However, Mindbody states that businesses processing over £25,000 per month might quality for a different rate, which presumably means one that’s less, rather than more.

Mindbody POS has put much effort into its accompanying app (Image credit: Mindbody)

Mindbody POS features

Mindbody POS is just one part of a wider range of business management software solutions for the health and wellness sector, so it’s worth investigating some of the other features within its product range.

If you’re looking to better coordinate your business activities by improving customer communication and provide a more efficient service Mindbody can help. They have features for booking classes, appointments and other activities.

The Mindbody POS meanwhile, can also be used as part of a complete solution and includes a Poynt Smart Terminal that runs the Mindbody business app. The app can process all forms of payment including Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. As of 2020, it is only available for the US market.

In addition, Mindbody has supplementary POS hardware including a wired handheld scanner for bar code reading of retail purchases or key tag check-ins. There’s also a mobile barcode scanner, which connects Apple and Android tablets via a Bluetooth connection.

Mindbody POS comes with numerous hardware add-on options (Image credit: Mindbody)

Mindbody POS performance

Mindbody is unsurprisingly a cloud-based operation and therefore its systems are pretty good at just getting on with the job in hand.

If you’re subscribed to Mindbody it’s therefore reasonably safe to assume they’ll keep you up and running, just as long as you're connected to the internet.

They’ve also done a great job with the Mindbody business app and by using dependable hardware like the Poynt Smart Terminal the company seems to have all bases covered in the performance department.

The Mindbody business app lets owners manage tasks remotely (Image credit: Mindbody)

Mindbody POS ease of use

In terms of its point of sale capabilities then Mindbody has some great hardware to get the job done without too much hassle. The Poynt Smart Terminal, for example, has a proven track record.

Meanwhile, the Mindbody business app is impressive, featuring a hugely practical design that allows you to control all manner of features and functions. Available for both iOS and Android it’s the star of the show here.

Mindbody also offers lots of additional hardware for easing the task of working with customers in locations such as gyms and spas.

There are magnetic card readers, mobile credit card readers plus receipt printers and scanners all available, so you can have a full-service customer experience without any major headaches thrown into the equation.

A Poynt Smart Terminal forms part of the Mindbody POS setup (Image credit: Mindbody)

Mindbody POS support

Considering its often quite complex series of component parts, including point of sale hardware and the business app to mention just two things, it's a good job that Mindbody offers a generous selection of support options.

You can pose questions via a form or speak to real people on the phone, or by using live chat.

There is also a knowledge base that offers solutions for many common queries, while the Mindbody blog makes for good reading as a supplementary touch to the overall support experience.

There are other standalone accessories for the Mindbody POS too (Image credit: Mindbody)

Mindbody POS: final verdict

Mindbody is a full-service POS option if you have a gym or similar wellness type of business that needs a specific hardware and software arrangement. This in turn makes Mindbody a pretty niche experience and one that’s certainly not going to work for everyone.

Nevertheless, with its range of POS hardware and a strong presence on the app front this is a worthy offering if you’ve got health and wellbeing at the core of your outlook.

If you deal with customers online, over the phone and in person too then Mindbody might well fit the bill. Bear in mind though that it doesn’t come cheap and could require quite a lot of your time initially as you learn how it ticks.